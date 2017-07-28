WHAT'S ON: Friday, July 28

1 Cane fire tour
Experience the journey of sugar cane from field to raw sugar at the Isis Central Sugar Mill and Cane Fire Tour.
The fully commentated tour will finish in Childers with a barbecue dinner.
Click here for more information.
2 Relay for Life trivia
Bundaberg North State High School is holding a Trivia Night tonight to fundraise for Cancer Council's Relay for Life.
The theme is Going to the Movies.
Food, soft drink, cake and other snacks will be available throughout the night.
More than 100 raffle prizes can also be won.
The event starts at 6pm and costs $10 a person.
3 Friendship and Fun Bus Trip
Join other residents from Childers and Gin Gin for the Friendship and Fun Bus Trip, which includes a cruise aboard the Bundy Belle.
Numbers are limited.
Phone 4130 4690 in Childers or 4130 4630 in Gin Gin.
4 Free playgroup
Get the kids out of the house with the free mobile playgroup at Alexandra Park today.
From 9.30-11.30am the kids can enjoy free crafts, reading, music and more.
Just bring a hat and morning tea.
5 World Hepatitus Day
Take care of your liver today to mark World Hepatitis Day.
Hepatitis is a disease typified by the inflammation of the liver.
Foods known to be good for your liver include avocados, lemons and broccoli.