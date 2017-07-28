WHAT'S ON: Friday, July 28

RED-HOT FAVOURITE: The cane fire tour is one of the most people Childers Festival events.

1 Cane fire tour

Experience the journey of sugar cane from field to raw sugar at the Isis Central Sugar Mill and Cane Fire Tour.

The fully commentated tour will finish in Childers with a barbecue dinner.

QUESTION TIME: Grab some friends and make a team for tonight's trivia. chrupka

2 Relay for Life trivia

Bundaberg North State High School is holding a Trivia Night tonight to fundraise for Cancer Council's Relay for Life.

The theme is Going to the Movies.

Food, soft drink, cake and other snacks will be available throughout the night.

More than 100 raffle prizes can also be won.

The event starts at 6pm and costs $10 a person.

JUST CRUISING: People on today's Friendship and Fun Bus Trip will take a trip on the Bundy Belle.

3 Friendship and Fun Bus Trip

Join other residents from Childers and Gin Gin for the Friendship and Fun Bus Trip, which includes a cruise aboard the Bundy Belle.

Numbers are limited.

Phone 4130 4690 in Childers or 4130 4630 in Gin Gin.

4 Free playgroup

Get the kids out of the house with the free mobile playgroup at Alexandra Park today.

From 9.30-11.30am the kids can enjoy free crafts, reading, music and more.

Just bring a hat and morning tea.

HEALTHY EATING: Avocados are good for your liver.

5 World Hepatitus Day

Take care of your liver today to mark World Hepatitis Day.

Hepatitis is a disease typified by the inflammation of the liver.

Foods known to be good for your liver include avocados, lemons and broccoli.