WHAT'S ON: Friday, February 17

LOCK IT IN: Tonight and tomorrow night is Lock-In Time at Chipmunks.

1 Lock the kids up

Lock up your daughters, and your sons.

Tonight and tomorrow night is Lock-In Time at Chipmunks Playland and Cafe on Johanna Blvd.

Kids aged 5-11 can head along and let loose for $15 from 5.30-8.30pm.

RUN TO AGNES: Catch The Choirboys at the Agnes Water Blues and Roots Festival, which starts today.

2 Agnes Water Blues and Roots Festival

Time to run to paradise - The Choirboys are headlining the annual Agnes Water Blues and Roots Festival which runs today, tomorrow and Sunday.

The line-up also includes Bundy's Walker Street Boys.

For tickets visit agnesbluesandroots.com.au.

GIVE IT A GO: Try touch football in Bundy tonight. Emma Reid

3 Try touch

Lace up the footy boots and go where there's a place on the field for everyone, at the junior come and try touch football evening.

It kicks off at 6pm at the Bundaberg Touch Grounds, University Dr.

CRUSHING IT: Jonah Graven, Chase Johnstone, Chris Dingle and Heath Bachelor. Jim Alouat

4 Crush on stage

Closer to home, one of Bundy's hottest up-and-coming bands, The Crush, is taking the stage to entertain the Friday night crowds at RiverFeast.

The teenage foursome count INXS, Guns N' Roses and AC/DC among their influences.

RiverFeast runs from 4-10pm at 1A Scotland St, East Bundaberg, every week.

GAME ON: Play hoy in Bundy today. CONTRIBUTED

5 Hoy ahoy!

Bundaberg Pensioners League hoy will be held today at the Bundaberg Pensioners League Hall, Post Office Lane.

Cost is $2 for entry plus $1.50 per card.

The fun kicks off at 9am with morning tea included.