WHAT'S ON: Friday, February 17

1 Lock the kids up
Lock up your daughters, and your sons.
Tonight and tomorrow night is Lock-In Time at Chipmunks Playland and Cafe on Johanna Blvd.
Kids aged 5-11 can head along and let loose for $15 from 5.30-8.30pm.
2 Agnes Water Blues and Roots Festival
Time to run to paradise - The Choirboys are headlining the annual Agnes Water Blues and Roots Festival which runs today, tomorrow and Sunday.
The line-up also includes Bundy's Walker Street Boys.
For tickets visit agnesbluesandroots.com.au.
3 Try touch
Lace up the footy boots and go where there's a place on the field for everyone, at the junior come and try touch football evening.
It kicks off at 6pm at the Bundaberg Touch Grounds, University Dr.
4 Crush on stage
Closer to home, one of Bundy's hottest up-and-coming bands, The Crush, is taking the stage to entertain the Friday night crowds at RiverFeast.
The teenage foursome count INXS, Guns N' Roses and AC/DC among their influences.
RiverFeast runs from 4-10pm at 1A Scotland St, East Bundaberg, every week.
5 Hoy ahoy!
Bundaberg Pensioners League hoy will be held today at the Bundaberg Pensioners League Hall, Post Office Lane.
Cost is $2 for entry plus $1.50 per card.
The fun kicks off at 9am with morning tea included.