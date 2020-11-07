WHAT’S ON: Five things to do this weekend

Paradise Markets are back on at Bargara this weekend.

ARE you looking for something for you and the family to do this weekend?

From markets to roller discos - there's plenty happening in and around Bundaberg. Here's a few of them:

Boutique markets

The Paradise Markets will be on again this weekend in Bargara.

Head along to 100 Hughes Rd to pick up beautiful handmade goodies including resin art, candles and much more.

Markets begin at 8am and will run until 1pm.

For more information visit the Facebook page.

Basketball

The Bundaberg Bulls and Bears will be playing at home in Saturday's round of the ConocoPhillips CQ Cup.

Tickets are limited and are available for purchase online with remaining tickets on sale at the door.

This week the Bundaberg teams will take on the Rockhampton Rockets and Cyclones.

Doors at Autobarn Arena open at 4.30pm with the Bundy Bears playing at 5pm and the Bulls taking to the court at 7pm.

To get your tickets and more information click here.

Roller disco

Grab your skates and bust a move at this weekend's Roller Disco by the Beach.

Head along to the Neilson Park skate rink from 3pm Saturday to roll into the groove.

For more information visit the Facebook event page.

Art and music

Head along to Vinter's Secret Vineyard in Childers from 2.30pm Saturday the In the Shed Exhibition and Music Arvo.

Pack a picnic lunch and check out the exhibition of images captured from interviews of men in their sheds through the Childers district.

Then relax to the smooth sounds of Spanish and classical guitarist Al Davies featuring comedian Rob Brown.

Please no BYO drinks.

For more information and to get your tickets click here.

Live music

AUSTRALIAN artist Casey Barnes is brining his Town of a Million Dreams Tour to the Old Bundy Tavern this Saturday night.

The tour will give fans the chance to hear Casey Barnes' new album played live with the high-octane and lively performance energy that Casey and his band have become well known for.

To purchase your tickets and for more information click here.