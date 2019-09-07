WHAT’S ON: Eight things to do in Bundy this weekend

GET into the spirit of spring and head outdoors this weekend.

Whether you’re looking to get dolled up for the races, don the costume of your favourite superhero, play in a muddy obstacle course, watch the local rugby league semi-finals or help spread awareness for disability in the Bundaberg community, there’s plenty of events to fill your calendar.

Go on, have some fun and enjoy what’s on.

Ulton Race Day

Head down to the Bundaberg Race Club today for some spring racing at the Ulton Race Day.

Gates open at 11am. There will be five local races, fashions on the field, plus a bar, raffles, and bookmakers.

Every year Ulton picks a charity to donate funds to and this year they have chosen to support Rural Aid and Ulton has joined forces with Australian singer songwriter Phoebe Jay to raise awareness and funds for Rural Aid’s Suicide Prevention Campaign.

Phoebe Jay will be the entertainment for Ulton’s private function.

Tickets range from $10 to $45, phone 4153 1416 for more.

Sounds Crafty

If you are looking to kick back and enjoy your Saturday afternoon with craft beer and live music The Brewhouse has you covered.

Miss Lee will be performing.

This event will run from 6-9pm, bookings essential preferably via The Brewhouse’s Facebook page.

The Brewhouse is on 10 Tantitha St.

Bundaberg Ability Ball

Hosted by Community Lifestyle Support, the annual Bundaberg Ability Ball is back with three Home and Away stars and local musicians entertaining the sold out event.

A record 550 tickets have been sold making this the largest Ability Ball to date.

“It is great to see this event grow each year. It is about everyone coming together regardless of ability and having a great night out,” said event organiser Trevor Sands.

The Ability Ball is designed to bring the entire community together to celebrate people’s abilities. While the benefits of providing a genuinely inclusive opportunity for people with disability to dress up and celebrate diversity are significant, the community awareness benefits of such an event are enormously powerful.

Matthew Farthing and Hayley Wheeler will be taking the stage and this year’s Home and Away special guests are Sophie Dillman, Patrick O’Conner and Emily Weir.

Held at the Bundaberg Multiplex, doors open at 5.30pm.

Part of the City Fit crew on the Obstacle Hell course.

Obstacle Hell After Dark

The Bundaberg community has been challenged to get ready for a whole new level of hell today with Obstacle Hell After Dark.

Held at the Bundaberg Motorplex from 5-11pm, get ready for the 5km compact course with more than 40 obstacles all under lights.

For more information head to their Facebook page.

John Williamson

Australian singer John Williamson is on the road and bringing ‘The Butcherbird Tour’ to Bundaberg tonight, sharing with his audiences his biggest hits and his latest musical contributions.

Ready to take the stage at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre from 8pm, cost is $54 for adults, pensioner tickets are $52 and for children under 14 tickets are $33.

For more information or to get your tickets phone 4130 4100.

The super heroes kept Sugar Land Tavern safe. Their alter egos are Rick Wemmerslager, Adam Nicol, Timothy Scarborough, Molly Jowsey, Jenna Logan, Eleisha Wilson, Ethan Ramsey and Peter Quill.

Bundy Pop Mania

See the team of United heroes at the PCYC for the popular culture community event Bundy Pop Mania today from 10am to 4pm.

Members of the United heroes team will be assembling throughout the day for great picture opportunities.

At this family friendly event, take a stroll through Artist’s Alley, witness behind the scenes special FX Make up, enter into a games competition, or browse the stalls.

For more information visit www.bundypopmania.com.

SLSC sign-on day

The region’s three surf

lifesaving clubs, Bundaberg, Elliott Heads and

Moore Park Beach, will be holding sign-on days today and tomorrow at the Bundaberg Swim Academy.

The nippers category is for children between the ages of 5 and 13, based on your age at midnight on September 30.

Moore Park Beach Surf Lifesaving Club will hold their main sign-on day today from 9am to noon.

Tomorrow the Bundaberg SLSC will hold its sign-on from 9am to 10am and the Elliott Heads SLSC will hold its sign-ons from 10am to 11.30am.

Surf Life Saving training at Nielson Park Beach with Craig Holden.

Music Bingo Fundraiser

Head down to The Metro Hotel Bundaberg for a music bingo fundraiser tonight on behalf of the Kalkie State School P & C.

Cost is $10 per person to play.

Great prizes, raffles and of course, family friendly fun to be had.

For more details or to book your table phone 4151 3154.