WHAT'S ON: Bundaberg performance irons out issues

WHAT'S ON: Ingeniously adapting real irons and ironing boards into electronic instruments, The Ironing Maidens will perform in Bundaberg soon. Contributed

IF YOU thought the laundry only had one purpose, think again.

Award-winning Australian electronic duo, The Ironing Maidens, have adapted the humble iron and ironing board into their newest performance set to go down at Bundaberg's Ezee Laundromat on Thursday night.

The duo are pressing for progress with the release of their debut EP, Electro House Wife, putting domestic labour, technology and the history of women in electronic music centre stage.

Ingeniously adapting real irons and ironing boards into electronic instruments, Electro House Wife is a homage to house music and call to arms for women featuring 1950s advertising samples, fresh-pressed beats and tongue-in-cheek lyrics with a powerful message - now is the time to strike while the iron's hot.

"We must keep pressing for progress to have women's work acknowledged, be it in the studio, the laboratory, in politics or in the kitchen,” said singer/songwriter Melania Jack.

"We know that women's work has long gone unacknowledged in electronic music history, it's why current courses don't teach the names of electronic music pioneers like Daphne Oram and no credit was given to Delia Derbyshire for making the Doctor Who soundtrack what it is.

"And when you listen to 1950s advertising pushing the concept of 'women's work' and look at our current census data, it is clear that not enough has changed when it comes to the division of domestic labour.

"We wanted to dissect these topics and discuss them in a way that is clear and direct, but at the same time humorous, musically credible and totally danceable.”

The Ironing Maidens' debut EP provides a powerful contribution to the ongoing conversation on equality, not to mention floor-happy house beats and kooky lead lines.

The Ironing Maidens is an experimental arts project that has seen the duo tour Europe, playing Germany's famous Fusion Festival, featured at Byron Bay's Falls Festival and awarded the 2017 Best Electronic Music Production in their local awards.

The duo immerse audiences in an unexpectedly emotive, highly entertaining show that leaves them feeling empowered and ready to press for progress.

A homage to house music and a call to arms for the housewife, The Ironing Maidens' fresh pressed debut EP, Electro House Wife is out now.

Check The Ironing Maidens Thursday night from 7pm at the Bundaberg's Ezee Laundromat.

Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/2I42WG5.