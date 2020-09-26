WHAT’S ON: Bright skies calls for week of fun activities

SUNNY DAYS: Rebecca, Tony and Cooper Zielke at the Shalom Markets. Picture: Geordi Offord.

SUNNY DAYS: Rebecca, Tony and Cooper Zielke at the Shalom Markets. Picture: Geordi Offord.

WITH sunshine on the horizon for Bundaberg this weekend, there is plenty to do and see in the region this weekend.

Whether you're enjoying brunch at one of the many amazing local cafes, heading to Bundy's beautiful beaches or picking fresh strawberries and supporting our growers.

But for the readers who are still looking for things to do, here are just some of your options:

1. Cheer on your local sports club

• Basketball:

Game 1: Bundy Bears vs Hervey Bay Hurricanes - today at 5pm.

Game 2: Autobarn Bundy Bulls vs Hervey Bay Hurricanes - today at 7pm.

Location: Autobarn Arena - 3 Flint St, Bundaberg.

Entry: free.

• AFL grand final day:

Game 1: Under 12s - today at 8am.

Game 2: Under 14s - today at 9.45am.

Game 3: Colts - today at 11.30am.

Game 4: Reserves - today at 1.15pm.

Game 5: Seniors - today at 3pm.

Location: The Waves Sports Club - 22 Clayton Road, Bundaberg.

Entry: free.

2. Roller disco by the beach

Bring along your skates and boombox and dance like no body's watching at a skating event hosted by the Rum City Derby Dolls.

Skating makes for a great way to stay active, socialise and meet like-minded people.

The whole community is welcome to attend today from 3pm to 5pm.

Location: Nielsen Park skate rink - Fred Courtice Avenue, Bargara.

Entry: free.

3. Exhibit highlights how dogs help mental health

Haven't had the chance to check out the FOUND Studio Dog exhibition and art trail by local artist Adrienne Williams yet?

Showcasing 110 pieces in the Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery, as well as the front windows of selected stores throughout Bundaberg, the CBD and Bargara, artists have told stories of their beloved furry friends.

For more information about FOUND Studio Dogs, click here or here.

Or read about what inspired Adrienne's unique and thoughtful concept, by clicking here.

Location: Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery and art trail sites available here.

Entry: free.

4. Relaxing Sunday morning at the markets

• Paradise Markets:

Head over to the Paradise Markets between 8am and 1pm tomorrow, with lots of great stalls, featuring handmade arts and crafts and delicious cakes.

Location: 100 Hughes Road, Bargara.

Entry: free.

• Shalom Markets:

Peruse the fresh fruit and veg on offer at Shalom Markets, enjoy a pick-me-up from the barista made coffee van or grab hot steak burger from the barbecue.

Location: Shalom College - 9 Fitzgerald St, Bundaberg.

Entry: free.

5. Art in the park

Local artists and lovers of art meet once a month to put their creative skills to work.

On Sunday at 10am, the group will meet to participate in some fun activities, experimenting with different watercolour and ink techniques.

Hosted by The Crafty Goose, bring along a sheet of 300g watercolour paper and paints and all other materials will be supplied.

Location: Mary Kinross Park - Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara.