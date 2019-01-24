WHAT'S ON: Australia Day events around the region

TIME TO CELEBRATE: Michelle Ball, Lauren Emmerton and Kali ODonnell at RiverFeast on Australia Day last year.

TIME TO CELEBRATE: Michelle Ball, Lauren Emmerton and Kali ODonnell at RiverFeast on Australia Day last year. Mike Knott BUN260118SOCIALS12

STRUGGLING with ideas on how to spend this Saturday for Australia Day?

Here is a breakdown of different events across the Bundaberg and North Burnett regions:

Bundaberg

Great Australian Bites

What: Bundaberg Regional Council's official Australia Day celebrations, hosted by Community Lifestyle Support. There will be Australiana themed activities, water activities with lifeguard supervision and for a small fee you can book to use the popular Bucca Retreat water slide.

Enjoy the live music and roving entertainment along with The Club Hotel Community Volleyball Challenge with a $1000 cash prize.

And of course Paw Patrol will be performing two shows.

Free courtesy bus operating from Bundaberg.

When: 9.30am-5pm

Where: Bucca Retreat, Kleidons Road, Bucca

Cost: Free entry

Contact: 0488 197 400

Burnett Bowls Club

What: Australia Day at the Burnett Bowls Club with live music, barefoot bowls, giveaways, family fun activities, Australian Bistro specials.

When: From 11am

Where: Burnett Bowls Club. Cnr George and Mulgrave Streets

Cost: Free entry

Contact: Book by phoning 4151 4217

Australia Day Big Bash

What: If you want to enjoy Australia Day by the coast, the Lighthouse Hotel is kicking off with the celebration is The Purple Hills and Bevan Spiers followed by their title holders Knee Deep.

There will also be Monster Raffles hosted by the Bargara Softball Club Bundaberg and lunch and dinner specials. Purchase a crab for the mightly crab race.

To keep the children entertained there will be Free Face Painting, a jumping castle, Tug O War and more.

There will be a free courtesy bus, pre-book Bargara/Bundaberg pick ups (minimum 10 people)

When: From noon

Where: The Lighthouse Hotel, 66 Zunker St

Contact: 4159 4202

Sunnyside Croquet

What: Sunnyside Croquet Club are holding a free come and try afternoon. No equipment or special clothing is needed other than a hat and flat soled shoes.

When: 3pm

Where: The club grounds on the corner of Walker and Maryborough Streets.

Cost: Free

Contact: 0402 247 132

Woodgate Beach breakfast

What: Celebrate Australia Day at Woodgate Beach with a complimentary breakfast and the announcement of the Woodgate Citizen of the Year.

The Woodgate Ladies Choir will lead the National Anthem followed by various Australiana songs including "Waltzing Matilda".

When: 7-10.30am

Where: Woodgate Community Hall

Cost: Donation is appreciated

Contact: 0427 411 541

Moore Park Beach

What: Have a barbecue breakfast at the hall cooked by the Moore Park Lions, with live music, games for the kids and colouring competitions and best Australian hat competition. there will also be cricket on the oval.

When: Breakfast is served from 7 am, cricket from 9am

Where: Community Hall, Club Avenue

Cost: Breakfast is $3

Contact: 0418 547 893

Charity Combined Car Run

What: Just Rock Bundaberg on their annual President's Australia Day Charity Combined Car Run. All local car clubs are invited. . Car run to Bargara Golf Club. Lunch can be purchased at the Bargara Golf Club. Proceeds from the event will be donated to a Cancer support charity.

When: 9am for BYO morning tea and raffles

Where: Meet at Alexandra Park

Cost:

Contact: Bob 0423 197 293 or Tina 0428 551 562

Bundy Bowl

What: In addition to the activities already in place at Bundy Bowls and Leisure Centre there will be treasure hunts, sausage sizzle, sack races and plenty of Aussie music.

When: From 9am

Where: Bundy Bowl, 17 Lester St

Cost: Varies

Contact: To book your lanes phone 4152 4334

Gin Gin Hotel

What: Four days of what they are calling the Great Aussie Weekend, there will be music from the Mitchell Creek Rock 'N' Blues Fest. On Saturday there will be market stalls, activies for the kids and plenty of live music, while on Sunday the fun continues with charity pig races and more.

When: From Friday to Monday

Where: Gin Gin Hotel, 66 Mulgrave St

Contact: 4157 2106

Childers

Grand Hotel

What: For those looking to head out for Australia Day, the Grand Hotel, Childers is holding an Aussie lunch, pie eating and pool competitions along with a grand jam session.

When: Lunch from 11.30am

Where: Grand Hotel, Childers. 110 Churchill St

Contact: 4126 1763

Cost: Varies

Biggenden

What: Free breakfast followed by Advance Australia Fair Official Ceremony/Presentation of Awards

Where: Biggenden Memorial Hall, Corner Victoria and Frederick Streets

When: 7.00am Free Aussie Breakfast, 8.30am Advance Australia Fair

Eidsvold

What: Free breakfast and the national anthem along with the official ceremony/presentation of awards.

Where: Apex Park - Moreton Street. In the event of wet weather, Eidsvold Australia Day Celebrations will be held at the Eidsvold Community Hall, 54 Moreton Street.

When: 7am Free Aussie Breakfast, 8.30am National Anthem

Gayndah

What: Free Aussie breakfast, musical entertainment and official ceremony / presentation of awards. Then free entry to Gayndah Pool.

Where: Cullen Park / Gayndah Pool - Cullen Avenue

When: 7.00am breakfast, 8.00am ceremony

Monto

What: Free Aussie Breakfast, official ceremony/presentation of awards and a morning tea.

Where: Memorial Park / Monto Community Hall. In the event of wet weather, Monto Australia Day Celebrations will be held at the Monto Community Hall, Newton Street.

When: 7am breakfast, 9am official ceremony/presentation of awards, 10am morning tea

Mount Perry

What: Free Australain breakfast and official ceremony/presentation of awards

Where: Mount Perry Community Hall - Heusman Street

When: 8 breakfast and 9.30am ceremony

Mundubbera

What: Start the morning with a Free Aussie Breakfast & Local Entertainment, followed by Flag Raising Ceremony/National Anthem, Opening Prayer for the Community, 9.15am Presentation of Awards and a morning tea. Later in the morning the Mundubbera Regional Art Gallery 10th birthday celebrations/exhibition opening/unveiling of the useable art ping pong table and wall Mural.

Where: Bicentennial Park - Strathdee Street. In the event of wet weather, Mundubbera Australia Day Celebrations will be held at the Mundubbera Community Hall, Lyons Street.

When: 8am breakfast, 8.55am national anthem, 9.15am awards presentation, 9.45am morning tea and 11.30am art gallery.

Calliope

What: Australia Day Bulls Boots and barbecue

When: From 1.30pm

Where: Calliope Rodeo & Ute Muster, Taragoola Road, Calliope

Cost: Tickets for teenagers and pensioners $10, adult tickets are $15.

Contact: 0439 810 706

South Kolan

Recovery Sesh

What: South Kolan Hotel Motel are throwing an Australia Day Recovery Day Sunday Sesh with live music Spargo Brothers, a free Dunk tank, water slide, facepainting, water melon eating comp, cold pie hot beer, thong throwing comp and water balloons to keep the whole family entertained.

When: 11am- 9pm

Where: South Kolan Hotel Motel, 2368 Gin Gin Rd

Cost: Free entry

Contact: Free courtesy bus 4157 7235