What's on: 6 great things for Bundy people to do this weekend

BURGER FOR LUNCH: Conan Baker from Maryborough tucks into his burger at Agrotrend.

BURGER FOR LUNCH: Conan Baker from Maryborough tucks into his burger at Agrotrend. Mike Knott BUN280418AGROTREND12

All Holden

THE Bundaberg Early Holden Club is hosting its annual Bundaberg All Holden Day and Swap Meet at The Waves Sports Grounds from 8.30am Saturday.

Admission is $5 for adults, $10 for families, $1 for children aged 6-17 and children under 5 are free.

Agrotrend

THE gates are open at Agrotrend from 9am Saturday.

The event kicks off with the strongman competition on the main grounds, followed by the woodchop, dog obedience and plenty more throughout the action-packed day.

The Rotary Rodeo will then start at 4pm.

For more information on what's on today's, visit www.agrotrend.com.au.

Agrotrend is at the Bundaberg Recreational Precinct.

Songbirds concert

SUELLEN Cusack-Greensill, Jessica Savage and Natalie Sweetapple will take to the stage as the popular Bundaberg trio, the Songbirds, present Mama, A Tribute to the Women That Raised Us.

Held at the Shalom College Performing Arts Centre, Christie McLucas will be the pianist for Saturday's show, with special guest Michael Dart.

The performance will start at 2pm.

Buy tickets at Bout Time Music.

Author visit

LYNLEY Dodd, author of Hairy Maclary, is in town Saturday.

Head down to the Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery for a free morning for all ages to create art and hear a reading of Hairy Maclary. You can dress as your favourite character.

Meet the loved author in the Gallery Park and see the exhibition in Gallery One.

The book signing is from noon to 1pm.

Mother's Day

WHETHER you make her breakfast in bed or buy her a bunch of flowers or a gift, be sure to tell your mum you appreciate her this weekend because Sunday is Mother's Day.

Jimmy Barnes

AND while it's not Bundy, there will be plenty of music fans from the region heading to the Fraser Coast on Saturday to hear some of the biggest names in Australian music, including rock legend Jimmy Barnes, take to the stage in Hervey Bay.

With thousands of revellers set to attend the By the C event, which will kick off at 1.30pm with Boom Crash Opera, it is set to be every bit as popular as the inaugural concert last year.

Gates will open at Fraser Coast Park, between Hervey Bay's PCYC and the Fraser Coast Cultural Centre, at 12.30pm, or noon for premium ticket holders. The show will go on, rain hail or shine.