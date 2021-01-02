WHAT’S ON: 15 fun events to enjoy these summer holidays

School holidays in Bundaberg are anything but boring with plenty to see and do with the kids.

From art and crafts, to sports and pool parties, we've narrowed down the options for you.

Here are just some of the fun events on these school holidays:

Get arty in the sunshine

Enjoy fun-filled activities for the whole family, when the gallery's outdoor art room returns.

Suitable for all ages.

Where: The park besides the Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery

When: January 4 - 22

Time: 10am - 1pm

Cost: free

The Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery is hosting its outdoor art room again these school holidays. Picture: Mike Knott

Join the circus

Learn all kinds of circus tricks including acrobatics, tumbling, manipulation (juggling), basic hula hoops, skipping and dance.

Suitable for ages 8 to 18 years.

Where: Moncrieff Entertainment Centre

When: January 4 - 8

Time: 10am

Cost: $125

Craft paper cards

This class teaches participants how to make their own cards out of craft paper.

Where: Possum Hollow Craft, Gin Gin

When: January 27 & 30

Time: Varies

Cost: $20.

Create a painted mural

Take part in a three-day mural workshop with Queensland artist Simon Degroot in Bundy's CBD.

Suitable for ages 14 to 18 years.

Where: School of Arts Building - Room 1G, Bourbong St.

When: Jan 5 - 7

Time: 9.30am - 3.30pm

Cost: $75 per person

Queensland artist Simon Degroot painted this roller-door at West End after it was tagged by vandals. Picture: Guy Paul.

Learn the art of aerial fitness

These school holiday workshops will allow kids to experience aerial fitness activities, including acrobatics, antigravity and games.

Suitable for ages 5 to 13 years.

Where: Aerial Arts Academy

When: Jan 11 - 14

Time: Varies

Cost: $30 per workshop.

Make an impact on our environment

Be part of the solution to reduce single-use plastics and encourage sustainability in the community through this hands on workshop making beeswax wraps.

Made from beeswax, jojoba or coconut oil, tree resin and 100% cotton, these wraps are reusable, biodegradable and perfect for school lunches.

This Green Book initiative is funded by FRRR and ABC Heywire in partnership with the #LessIsMore4GBR project.

Suitable for ages 12 to 25 years.

Where: Elliott Heads Hall - 1 Lihs St, Elliott Heads

When: January 6

Time: 9am - 11am

Cost: Free

To register, contact Council's Community Development Unit on 4130 4150 or email comdev@bundaberg.qld.gov.au

Put on a show with marine creature puppets

Enjoy a week with artists from the Dead Puppet Society and learn about the art of puppet making and performing, before putting your new skills into action and presenting a show at the end of the week.

This initiative is part of the Regional Arts Development Fund (RADF), a partnership between the Queensland Government and Bundaberg Regional Council.

Where: School of Arts Building - 184 Bourbong St.

When: January 11 - 15

Time: 10am

Cost: $125

Dead Puppet Society’s executive producer Nicholas Paine and creative director David Morton with a giant kinetic bee sculpture. Picture: Annette Dew

Play with new mates

Hosted by Happiness Yoga, enjoy a family-friendly event designed to engage children in fitness play activities to boost their cardiovascular fitness, strength, balance, flexibility and agility.

Working with partners and in groups, children will also build on their social skills, connect with others and make new friendships.

Where: Fairymead House - The Botanical Gardens

When: January 12

Time: 10.30am - 1pm

Laugh out loud

He's produced more than 750 comedy shows across the country and shared a stage with the likes of Dave Hughes, Jimeoin, Fiona O'Loughlin, Cal Wilson and Merrick Watts and now, Anthony Lamond is bringing a hilarious workshop to Bundy.

Teaching kids about the science of laughter, developing characters and stagecraft, the comedian will show them how to write their own material and develop a three to five minute performance that night.

Suitable for ages 13 to 18 years.

Where: School of Arts Building - 184 Bourbong St

When: January 23

Time: 9.30am-9.00pm

Cost: $55

Celebrate Australia with inclusive event

Offering live music, inflatable animals and food and drinks, Riverfeast Bundaberg are hosting an inclusive national day where 'double pluggers' are highly encouraged.

Where: RiverFeast Bundaberg

When: January 24

Time: 11am

There will be plenty of fun activities for all members of the family to enjoy at the upcoming event at RiverFeast. Picture: Brian Cassidy

Become the next Barty or de Minaur

Whether your child is a beginner, intermediate or wants to get back into tennis, this summer clinic is an active and fun way to keep them entertained these holidays and pick up a new hobby.

Suitable for ages five to 12 and 13 and older.

Where: Bundaberg Junior Tennis Association - 69B George St, Bundaberg South

When: January 18-20

Time: Varies

For more, contact Kevin on 0409 520 753 or Murray on 0407 639 824.

… Or the next Banksy

Over the course of five days, learn to design and prepare stencils for multi-coloured street and graffiti art, dabble in paste-ups and have your work permanently displayed in Bargara, with guidance from Team Snipz.

Suitable for ages 14 to 18 years.

Where: School of Arts Building, Room 1G - 184 Bourbong St

When: January 13

Time: 9.30am - 3.30pm

Cost: $75 per person

Team Snipz: Taylor Klassen, Phill Oakley, Jeremy Kiraly, Marlies Oakley and Brad Marsellos. Picture: Brian Cassidy

Play that funky music

Bargara welcomes the return of Music Bingo every Monday night, starting from the 18th of this month, with plenty of prizes up for grabs.

Where: Bargara Beach Hotel

When: Starts January 18

Time: 7pm - 9pm

Cost: Free

Give it a try-athlon

Hosted by the Bargara Triathlon Club, the annual Australia Day Aquathon Pool Party is running again this year.

The running and swimming competitions will be divided into age groups including the Turtle Aquathon for seven to 12 years (100m/1km), the Give It A Try Aquathlon for 13 years and older (3km/400m/3km) and the Sprint Aquathlon for 14 years and older (3km/400m/3km/400m/2km).

Where: Norville Park Swimming Pool

When: January 26

Time: 6am

Cost: Varies

All hands on deck as Notorious the pirate ship will be open to the public these school holidays. Picture: Brett Voss

Hop aboard matey and sail the high seas

Dust off your eye-patch and get ready to walk the plank with Notorious, the pirate ship docking at Burnett Heads these school holidays.

Open for public inspection, all children must be accompanied by an adult and be wearing appropriate footwear.

Where: Bundaberg Port Marina - 15-17 Marina Drive

When: January 8 - 12

Time: 9am-3pm

Cost: $5 adults, $3 children, free for three and under

