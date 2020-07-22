What’s next for the Federal as it continues to smoulder

AFTERMATH: QFES Area Commander John Pappas and Senior Sergeant Glenn Cameron at the Federal this morning.

EMERGENCY services have been joined by engineers and insurance assessors outside the Spotted Dog Tavern and Federal Backpackers this morning.

While the site continues to smoulder, Queensland Fire and Emergency Service Area Commander John Pappas said today the focus was still on fire investigation; while assisting the owners and insurance assessors with regards to the future of the building.

"We are concerned about the structural integrity of the building and as such there will be some works need occur imminently to render the area safe so that the surrounding area and roads can be reopened," he said.

"In order to render the area safe a structural engineer's been engaged to determine how safe the facade of the building is.

WHAT NEXT: Experts discuss the plan for the destroyed building.

"It is evident that it has been challenged and parts of the facade will have to be removed at some stage to make the area safe."

With discussions currently underway to determine what works need to be done, Mr Pappas said it was possible that some of the work could be undertaken today.

He said there were still areas within the building that were smouldering with crews from the fire and rescue services continuing to dampen down the area, working with the police and Bundaberg Regional Council and fire investigation unit to make the area safe and return the area to normal.

Senior Sergeant Glenn Cameron said police were asking the community to remain patient with the traffic disruptions currently in place.

He said so far everyone had been doing a really good job, understanding that there were traffic delays due to the fire.

"We just want the community to continue to respect each other on the roadways and understand that there will be some delays while works are going on," Sen Sgt Cameron said.