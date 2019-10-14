Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

What’s next for prison escapee Bodhi Johnson

by SAM BIDEY
14th Oct 2019 1:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE prisoner who allegedly escaped the Townsville Correction Centre Farm who was arrested yesterday had his new charges heard in court this morning.

Bodhi James Barry Johnson did not even come up from the watch-house cells as he was promptly ordered to return to prison.

Johnson has been charged with one count of escaping lawful custody and one count of trespass.

Johnson allegedly escaped from the Townsville low security prison farm last Monday night.

He was chased by members of the public and officers and taken into custody about 12.30pm Sunday.

The charges against Johnson were adjourned when the matter was brought before Townsville Magistrates Court and the alleged escapee will next face court in December.

Police are continuing to investigate Johnson's activities while he was a wanted man in the community.

More Stories

bodhi johnson escapee prison escapee townsville correction centre

Top Stories

    All over RangeRover: Idiot driver loses $107K rig

    premium_icon All over RangeRover: Idiot driver loses $107K rig

    News A man with an acquired brain injury has faced court after police seized the luxury vehicle he paid $107,000 for.

    IN COURT: 51 people expected in Bundaberg court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 51 people expected in Bundaberg court today

    Crime EACH day many people face the Bundaberg court on a range of different charges. Here...

    SCHOOL FUNDING: The Bundy schools that get the most, least

    premium_icon SCHOOL FUNDING: The Bundy schools that get the most, least

    News One Bundaberg school has received more than $58.3m in state and federal government...

    Man lucky to be alive after a 4WD ran over him on island

    premium_icon Man lucky to be alive after a 4WD ran over him on island

    Breaking BUNDABERG LifeFlight rescued a patient last night, after he was run over by a 4WD...