Bundaberg Sugar’s Millaquin Mill is set to undergo factory upgrades in the lead-up to the 2021 crushing season.
News

WHAT’S NEXT: BSL outlines plans for Millaquin upgrades

Geordi Offord
24th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
AS well as closing Bingera Mill to streamline operations Bundaberg Sugar is also looking to invest in a new way to transport cane over the Burnett river.

The company has outlined plans to invest in a new retractable bridge that would be able to transport the crop from locals growers' and BSL land over the river.

BSL Chief Operating Officer Gary Nixon said they had been working on the project for a number of years.

"We have for some years now been working on this project with the State Government and Bundaberg Regional Council to finalise approvals and to seek assistance with government funding," he said.

"We see it as a solution-focused approach to creating a consolidated milling model that will work for all growers.

"Growers who supply cane to BSL would have the same delivery points and type of bin supply as previously. In this respect it would be a no-change environment for them."

Mr Nixon said there would also be further factory upgrades to the Millaquin Mill before the 2021 crushing season to ensure it can handle the anticipated cane crushes for coming year.

Bundaberg Sugar CEO Guy Basile said the sugar industry had changed "exponentially" over the last 140 years.

"Bundaberg Sugar is looking to the future and thanking our employees and growers for being a key part of this journey as we shape operations to meet the marketplace and adjust to challenges from local, national and global market forces," he said.

bundaberg sugar bundaberg sugar limited millaquin mill
Bundaberg News Mail

