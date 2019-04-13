What’s leaving Netflix this month

April means shorter days, plummeting temperatures and a hoard of Easter goodies coming your way. What better time to rug up and have a serious Netflix binge before slipping into a sugar induced coma.

Cheaper by the Dozen (April 12): If you claim you haven't seen this classic family flick, and that Beans the frog's tragic fate doesn't choke you up, you're a rotten liar. Ashton Kutcher as the boyfriend Thank You, Next should have been based on, Hilary Duff as a fresh-faced teen, this film will have only children thanking god that their parents paid attention in sex ed class.

Couples Retreat (April 16): With a killer cast and some woefully corny comedy, Couples Retreat is the ultimate switch your brain off feel good film. Watch Vince Vaughn, Kristen Bell and John Favreau all have midlife crises of the extreme variety, while trying to fix their relationships with pina coladas and out of this world gorgeous yoga instructors.

Casanova (April 30): If you're pining for a David Tennant fix after Dr Who left Netflix last month, find him as the boyishly handsome and debonair Casanova. Jumping out of windows to dodge jilted husbands with a quick tongue and trademark nerdy charm, you will love this miniseries if British comedy is where your allegiance lies.

Accepted (April 30): For anyone who has felt the crushing pressure of grades and expectations, this movie is for you. Justin Long plays a street smart recent high school graduate, who starts a fake-come-real college for anyone who got rejected just like he did. Jonah Hill and Blake Lively also feature in this quirky take on the traditional American college comedy for a memorable and relatable watch.