What's 'Johnny Depp' doing in this 1964 newspaper?

Johnny Depp, is that you?

THE year was 1964, and Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp would have been just one year old.

But the appearance of a doppelganger in an old copy of the Courier Mail is uncanny.

The paper surfaced in Bundaberg and is dated May 14, 1964.

Pictured: Present day Johnny Depp. @Parisa / Splash News

Among news of the day and ads for women's shapewear and Arnott's Sao biscuits is a quarter-page advert featuring a photo of a male model.

The caption reads "is this a man or an onion?”.

The ad, for Country Club, reads "if you like getting about like a blessed onion go ahead, rug up again this winter. If you want to look and feel as good as you did in Summer, get into Woomelane”, presumably the woollen blend used to create the garments being modelled.

The page in the old Courier Mail. Crystal Jones

While the relevance of the onion reference has possibly been lost to time, the resemblance to Johnny Depp is startling.

It's not the first time a historical image has looked just like a celebrity, with internet buffs making reference to many other doppelgangers over the years.

Links have been drawn between former US president Millard Fillmore and Alec Baldwin.

Another page from the 1964 edition of the Courier. Crystal Jones

Christina Bale has been linked to a scarily similar photo of an old American Civil War soldier.

Even Brad Pitt has been listed as a doppelganger for Swiss Freudian psychiatrist Hermann Rorschach.

Brad Pitt and his alleged doppelganger.

Perhaps the most famous historical doppelganger was between actor Nicolas Cage and an unnamed man from the 19th Century.

The resemblance was so uncanny that it led online conspiracy theorists to proclaim that the actor was immortal.

Immortal?

As for Johnny Depp's doppelganger? Well we know he can't have been in two places at the same time, but maybe that means there's more than one Johnny Depp out there?

There's one for the conspiracy theorists.