What's in the Budget for Bundy

POOL REVAMP: In this budget, the government kicks in $411,000 as part of a $1 million commitment to refurbish Norville Pool.

THE State Budget was unveiled today.

What's in it for Bundy?

Here's is a breakdown of the highlights:

SCHOOL FUNDING: Walkervale State School will get $150,000 to refurbish its Block A and outdoor learning area through the School Infrastructure Enhancement Program. Mike Knott BUN011216WALKERVALE1

KEY INITIATIVES (NEW AND CONTINUING)

. $4 million in 2017-18 to commence a Bundaberg flood protection scoping study and develop a 10-Year Action Plan for major flood mitigation works in Bundaberg.

. $500,000 in 2017-18, of a total $2.5 million, to construct additional accommodation at Branyan Road State School.

. $150,000 in 2017-18 to refurbish Bundaberg Central State School's Block E and Library through the School Infrastructure Enhancement Program.

. $150,000 in 2017-18 to refurbish Norville State School's Blocks B and D through the School Infrastructure Enhancement Program.

. $70,000 in 2017-18 to replace louvres in Bundaberg East State School's Blocks A, B and C through the School Infrastructure Enhancement Program.

. $70,000 in 2017-18 to replace vinyl in Bundaberg East State School's Blocks G and F through the School Infrastructure Enhancement Program.

. $5 million, as part of a $215.4 million commitment from the Building our Regions program, towards construction of Stage 2 of the Bundaberg Region Multi-use Sports and Community Centre.

OTHER INITIATIVES (ONGOING AND CONTINUING)

Premier and Cabinet

. $100,000 in 2017-18 as part of $400,000 commitment over four years to provide funding to Queensland based arts and cultural organisations to deliver arts and cultural activities for the benefit of Queensland.

Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning

. $411,000 in 2017-18, as part of a $1.0 million commitment over two financial years, to refurbish the Norville Pool.

Health

. $1 million in 2017-18 for construction of a new (additional) ambulance station in Bundaberg to support the existing station and provide additional capacity to service the local and surrounding communities, worth $5.1 million.

. Grant funding of $485,943 in 2017-18, as part of a $1.94 million commitment over four years, to provide alcohol and other drug out-client treatment services.

. Grant funding of $1.6 million in 2017-18, as part of a $3.1 million commitment over three years, to provide non-clinical support services to people with mental illness, their carers and families.

State Development

Natural Resources and Mines

. $75,000 in 2016-17 for CSG groundwater compliance and landholder engagement activities in the Surat and Bowen Basins.

Energy and Water Supply

. $984,000 in 2017-18 for ongoing refurbishment and enhancement program for Bundaberg irrigation

. $571,000 in 2017-18 for ongoing refurbishment and enhancement program for Bundaberg water supply

. $2.9 million in 2017-18 Bundaberg Enterprise Street various upgrades. Yarraman, Kilkivan, Gayndah and Gin Gin depots wash down bays, Hervey Bay Depot video conference facility and other minor works in the Fraser Burnett area.

BUDGET BOOST: Bundaberg Business Enterprise Centre manager Peter Peterson will be celebrating grant funding of $3062 as part of a $15,310 commitment towards the Startup Bundaberg Series - a program of network and skills development events and mentoring. Max Fleet BUN261012BUS1

Science, Information Technology and Innovation

. Grant funding of $31,300 in 2017-18, as part of a $393,901 commitment over three years, provided to a local researcher from Central Queensland University to conduct fellowship research as part of the Advance Queensland Initiative.

. Grant funding of $3062 in 2017-18, as part of a $15,310 commitment, provided to Bundaberg Business Enterprise Centre towards: Startup Bundaberg Series - a program of network and skills development events and mentoring.

. Grant funding of $3000 in 2017-18, as part of a $10,000 commitment, provided to the Central Queensland University towards: Science Rocks!

. Grant funding of $3000 in 2017-18, as part of a $10,000 commitment, provided to the Independent Schools Queensland towards: STEM Alpha Kids.

Communities, Child Services and Disability Services

. $1,514,270 in 2017-18 to assist persons under 65 or an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander person aged under 50, with a disability. As clients transition to the National Disability Insurance Scheme the Queensland government's direct funding commitment to Service Providers and recipients will reduce. Funding in this region is expected to significantly reduce during 2017-18 in line with the transition plan.

. $72,550 in 2017-18, as part of a $290,201 commitment over four years, to provide support for older people to help maintain and strengthen their connections to community.

. $13.3 million in 2017-18 to assist people with a disability and their families to access the support and services they need as they move through the different stages of their life. As clients transition to the National Disability Insurance Scheme the Queensland government's direct funding commitment to Service Providers and recipients will reduce. Funding in this region is expected to significantly reduce during 2017-18 in line with the transition plan.

. $71,815 in 2017-18, as part of a $287,260 commitment over four years, to support and enhance community relations with people from diverse linguistic and cultural backgrounds under the Community Action for Multicultural Society Program.

. $2.5 million in 2017-18, as part of a $10.1 million commitment over four years, to provide out-of-home care placement services to ensure children and young people in need of protection are supported and safe.

. $1.5 million in 2017-18, as part of a $6.1 million commitment over four years, to provide child protection support services that help support children and families meet case plan goals.

. $716,056 in 2017-18, as part of a $2.9 million commitment over four years, to provide domestic and family violence services to improve the safety and wellbeing of victims and their children, particularly those in high risk situations.

. $1.9 million in 2017-18, as part of a $7.7 million commitment over four years, to provide family support services to work with vulnerable families to help improve parenting skills and give parents the support they need to prevent problems from escalating to crisis point.

. $191,288 in 2017-18, as part of a $765,152 commitment over four years, to provide support to vulnerable individuals and assist them to get their lives back on track.

. $112,893 in 2017-18, as part of a $451,572 commitment over four years, to provide programs to increase the ability for individuals and community groups to participate positively in their community.

. $792,840 in 2017-18, as part of a $3.2 million commitment over four years, to provide support to vulnerable women to keep them safe and connected in their communities.

. $239,652 as part of a $958,609 commitment over four years to provide support for young people at risk of disconnection, focusing service delivery efforts on building their connections to their families and the community.

Housing and Public Works

. $385,000 funding in 2017-18 to provide transitional housing to eligible applicants with very high or high needs.

. $655,000 to provide Home Assist Secure services

. $1.9 million funding for non-government organisations to deliver specialist homelessness services aimed at both reducing the number of homeless people and the number of people becoming homeless in Queensland by assisting people to: obtain housing, maintain their housing and maximising their capacity to be independent, self reliant and connected to appropriate social and community supports.

National Parks, Sport and Racing

. $33,137 as part of a $165,685 commitment to increase participation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in structured sport and active recreation activities in each community

. $406,945 as part of a $739,900 commitment towards the construction of a 1.2km shared use pathway along with a timber boardwalks and pedestrian/cycle crossing

. $27,534 as part of a $55,067 commitment to upgrade clay target shooting facility to voice activated traps at Bundaberg.

. $33,366 as part of a $66,732 commitment to upgrade lighting to six tennis courts to support tennis at Bundaberg.

Public Safety Business Agency

. $1.274 million will be provided in 2017-18 of $7.046 million to relocate and upgrade the Bundaberg permanently-staffed fire and rescue station, with collocated facilities for the Rural Fire Service and State Emergency Service, providing enhanced fire, rescue and community safety services.

Transport and Main Roads

. $200,000 in 2017-18 to complete the Scotland Street (Petersen Street to Princess Street) off road shared path at a total cost of $200,000.

Education and Training

. $4.2 million of $4.5 million to construct a multi-purpose hall at Kepnock State High School.

. $1.8 million of $2.0 million to upgrade performing arts building at Bundaberg State High School.

. $800,000 of $1,000,000 to refurbish and extend administration block at Kepnock State High School.

. $95,000 of $120,000 to enhance outdoor learning area through the School Infrastructure Enhancement Program at Bundaberg North State High School.

. $70,000 to replace louvres in Blocks A, B and C through the School Infrastructure Enhancement Program at Bundaberg East State School.

. $70,000 to replace vinyl to Blocks G and F through the School Infrastructure Enhancement Program at Bundaberg East State School.

PEST SPECIES: Bundy is getting $490,000 to deal with foxes, feral pigs and weeds. Contributed

Multiple Electorates Bundaberg, Hervey Bay, Callide, Burnett

. $490,000 to target feral pigs, foxes, and weeds, improve water quality entering the GBR and enhance responsible agricultural productivity in the Wide Bay region.

. $446, 627 as part of an ongoing initiative of the State Library to ensure the adequate supply of library resources to public libraries throughout Queensland. Allocations are made at the Local Government level.

. Grant funding is $91,910 as part of a $367,640 commitment for four years provided public libraries to support parents in their (0-5) child's emergent literacy development.