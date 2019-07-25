What's in store as boutique reopens its doors

PASSION FOR FASHION: VoVo's Boutique owner, Kate Marland says business is booming in Bundy's CBD.

FOLLOWING the success of Warner's Fine Jewellery, Kate Marland has stepped up to a new and exciting venture.

VoVo's Boutique has been one of the leading women's fashion stores in Bundaberg for the last decade and after purchasing the business, the doors reopened to the public earlier this month.

Being fourth-generation in the jewellery industry, the shop owner said running a jewellery store was a 'no-brainer', but after the original owner decided to sell, Ms Marland saw it as the perfect opportunity to preserve a local brand.

"When VoVo came up, it fitted our mould with the same customers and it has always been a really beautiful store,” she said.

"And despite what people might think, business in the CBD is really good.

"VoVo's is loved by a lot of Bundaberg women, and from far away as well, we get a lot of ladies that often holiday here two or three times a year.”

Selling around 32 clothing labels from all over the world, the fashion store will also stock handmade millinery pieces and handbags.

"It's something a bit different that you wouldn't find in any other store in town,” she said.

"I always get asked who our perfect customer is but this week alone, we've dressed a 16-year-old girl and we've dressed a 93-year-old lady, so just anyone really.”

Selling a range of different looks, anything from jeans and t-shirts, to blouses and events wear will be available to purchase at VoVo's Boutique, with a price range of $100 to $1000.

Ms Marland says her mission is to provide a range of clothing options that you wouldn't find in any other boutique and make female customers feel good about themselves.

"Our price point is a little bit higher than other clothing stores in town, but if you invest in it, then you can wear it for a few seasons,” she said.

"It's nice styles that look good, shape your body well and make you feel good and you can get your money's worth that way.”

The business website and online store is coming soon and will offer shipping Australia wide.

In the meantime, you can find the business on Facebook and Instagram.