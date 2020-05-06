Menu
What’s he up to? Palmer’s jet spotted on tarmac

Scott Sawyer
6th May 2020 2:14 PM
EAGLE-eyed spotters have set tongues wagging after a jet registered to Clive Palmer's Mineralogy Pty Ltd was sighted on the tarmac at Sunshine Coast Airport.

A figure which appeared to be Mr Palmer was snapped walking towards the 2008 model Bombardier BD-700 Global Express jet parked on the runway last Thursday afternoon.

The sighting was followed by a social media post from Palmer Coolum-Golf on Monday afternoon seeking a "number of highly motivated employees to join our environmental maintenance team to work in gardening and landscape maintenance within our resort and golf course environment".

The events sparked speculation the former Hyatt Regency Coolum resort may be in preparations to be reopened by the mining magnate.

It was closed "temporarily" for a refurbishment in 2015, which put 600 staff out of work and shareholders of the 144 villas in limbo, while the golf course, which had hosted the Australian PGA, had remained open.

Mr Palmer's media adviser Andrew Crook was approached about the events of the past few days, but was unable to shed any light on the reasons for Mr Palmer's visit, or the hiring at the resort.

Mr Crook said Mr Palmer had previously said all jobs within his companies would remain, and where needed he was still employing people.

Mr Crook didn't respond to questions about Mr Palmer's plans for the region for the upcoming state election, when asked whether Mr Palmer intended to run candidates on the Coast and which seats his United Australia Party might target.

