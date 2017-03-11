What's happening in Bundy this weekend: March 11-12

JUNIOR LEAGUE: Wests' Jack Lang playing against Kingaroy in the Barry Brimelow Shield Junior Rugby carnival on Saturday, 19 September 2015. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail

1. Today is sign-on day for junior rugby union. Head to Struddy's Sports Store, 106 Takalvan St, Bundaberg, from 9-11am. Registration is $80 for the year. For more, call Jeff Messitt on 0459 203 596.

2. The Annual Stamp Fair

513673134 dp3010

The Annual Stamp Fair hosted by the Bundaberg Philatelic Society is on tomorrow from 9am-3pm at the Family Centre Hall, Kensington St. Families are welcome to attend with free admission.

3. Bundaberg Powerboat Club

BUNDABERG POWERBOATS: Cyclone and Aryln Force racing at Sandy Hook. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail Mike Knott BUN150516SANDY1

Bundaberg Powerboat Club is hosting its first Club Day for 2017 at Sandy Hook today. Public entry is free and racing starts at 10am. For more phone Kathy Eglington on 0411 268 575 or email bundaberg

powerboats@gmail.com.

4. 50 Years of Cat Stevens

Darren Coggan celebrates 50 years of Cat Stevens with Peace Train: Remember The Days, a tribute to Stevens tonight. The show is at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre. It promises to be a night of music and story-telling that "strikes a chord deep inside the heart”. Bookings 4130 4100.

5. Bundaberg Parkrun

PARKRUN: Riley Murrell from Tannum Sands Parkrun leads a trial run of the new Bundaberg Parkrun course.

Today's Bundaberg Parkrun was cancelled due to forecast high tides. It will be back next Saturday, March 18. Organisers said they would look at alternate courses in the future.