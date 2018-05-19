WHAT'S FOR BUNDY: Keith Pitt talks Budget criticism

DOWN TO BUSINESS: Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt has defended the Federal Government's track record in delivering for the electorate.

FEDERAL Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt has found himself in the firing line after last week's budget.

Mr Pitt sat down with the NewsMail this week to answer our questions on what has been delivered for the region.

Last week's budget has generated plenty of comment in the Bundaberg region. A number of people feel the region has been bypassed. How do you respond to this?

People need to remember that the budget is a national policy document, it doesn't have a section titled "Bundaberg” or "Hinkler”.

The budget has the overarching detail of new policies or funding commitments, while the specifics come once the details are finalised or funding rounds open for applications.

The government can't allocate funding to a project just because someone mentions it in a meeting.

There is a process to follow when funding is applied for by any organisation, or state or local government. An application is made, its eligibility is assessed against the criteria and if it's successful, a funding offer is made.

Are you able to outline some of the pools of money that are open for our region to access?

In last week's budget, the $3.5 billion Roads of Strategic Importance initiative was announced to upgrade key freight corridors and an additional $200 million is included for safety upgrades on the Bruce Highway.

Projects such as an upgrade to the Buxton Rd turnoff and the Urraween Rd extension could potentially fall within these funding opportunities.

A third round of the Building Better Regions Fund was announced in the budget. This is a program this region did well out of in the previous round - with $16.3 million for projects in the Bundaberg region.

The Stronger Communities Program has also been extended, so another $150,000 in funding will be available for community groups and not-for-profit organisations for things like upgrades to clubhouses, kitchens and the purchase of equipment, up to $20,000 matched dollar for dollar.

These are just some of the opportunities that people in our region can apply for.

What has the government delivered for the region in recent years?

Funding for projects in the Hinkler electorate is in excess of $295 million and this excludes recurrent funding for essential services like health, education and aged care.

There has been $44 million invested in making the Bruce Highway safer, another $10 million on roads and $5.8 million on road black spots.

Just last month I announced $1,025,458 to Reconnect Fraser Coast which runs a vital youth homelessness program.

The Coalition government has invested $37 million in new residential aged care places, $85.5 million into health, which includes cancer care services at Bundaberg and Hervey Bay Hospital's, cardiac facilities at the Friendly Society Hospital, a new Headspace facility in Bundaberg and the regional health training hub. Investment Projects, such as Building Better Regions and the Regional Jobs and Investment Package, which will create jobs in the region, is around $28.8 million.

Are regions getting heard in Canberra?

I am a fierce advocate for not only my own electorate in Canberra, but other regional areas of Australia.

Approximately 33 per cent of the population lives in the regions, and we deserve to have the same opportunities as people that live in the capital cities.

The Cashless Debit Card is back on the agenda. Why is it important this is introduced in Hinkler?

AWelfare dependency has been an issue in this region for decades and no-one has offered any solutions to tackle this difficult problem.

This is the only option on the table right now, and the people opposed to the card aren't offering any feasible alternatives.

We desperately need change. We need to ensure welfare is used appropriately and families have the means to pay for the basic necessities in life.

What do you see as the big issues facing Bundaberg and the region moving forward?

The Coalition government has introduced a range of measures to help people get into employment and the Building Better Regions Fund and Regional Jobs and Investment Package are aimed at job creation and we should see some of these projects coming online in the near future.

Cost of living, unemployment and in particular youth unemployment all need to be addressed. The State Government must do more to alleviate power prices for residents in Hinkler who have no choice in who provides their electricity.

How important is it for Bundaberg that our region becomes part of a City Deal? What would this enable to be achieved?

A regional City Deal involving Bundaberg, Hervey Bay and Maryborough for example, is one way of having a documented, carefully considered plan for the region, which involves input and consultation from all levels of Government. And we need all levels of Government to be able to work together for the betterment of the region.

In five years' time, what projects would you like to see completed or well advanced in the Bundaberg region?

I would expect to see the Section D Gympie bypass and the upgrade of the Beerburrum to Nambour Line of the Sunshine Coast completed. I'd hope to see any successful projects under the Regional Growth Fund nearing completion, if not operational. I'd also like to see more apprentices and trainees in positions and making some real headway on bringing youth unemployment down.

Is there any further comment you would like to share with the community?

The Coalition government is continuing to build a stronger regional economy and investing in projects which provide more jobs.