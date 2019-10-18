What’s feeding Bundy’s child obesity levels

New figures show the rate of childhood obesity is much higher in Bundaberg than Brisbane.

New figures show the rate of childhood obesity is much higher in Bundaberg than Brisbane.

Bundaberg’s high number of mental health cases could be directly resulting in high obesity levels in the region’s children.

The Australian Health Tracker last week released data to show Bundaberg above the national average for obesity with 8.5 per cent of Bundaberg children between the ages of two and 17 obese, 1.8 per cent above Brisbane.

Dietitian at Community Lifestyle Support Sandy Liu said the higher obesity levels in regional areas were linked to mental health issues and a lack of health literacy in the area.

“I believe there are more issues regarding mental health here compared to Brisbane which I have found directly impacts obesity,” said Ms Lui, who moved to Bundaberg after working in Brisbane.

“A few of the kids I see [at Community Lifestyle Support] with weight issues there are some mental health issues as well, that could be from bullying that may occur because they are overweight or bullying at school could be what is influencing the weight.

“Health literacy is another thing that is not as great as in Brisbane, a lot of people don’t have that much knowledge around healthy eating and that could be contributing to obesity.” Ms Liu said she had seen an increase in obesity over the past couple of years and she predicted this resulted from parental influence.

An increase in obesity due to parental influence is likely considering The Australian Health Tracker found 35.7 per cent of adults were obese in Bundaberg.

“There has definitely been an increase in the past few years, it is a family thing, parents may not have a great diet and kids learn from those behaviours,” she said.

Ms Liu said the best way to keep kids eating healthily was to give them a variety and get them involved with making their lunch.

“The big thing is to have variety and don’t make it boring, kids don’t want to eat the same thing every day,” she said. “Often getting kids involved in making their lunchboxes helps, because they are involved, they are more likely to eat the food.”