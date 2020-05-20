What’s cooking at Bundaberg McDonald’s restaurant

BUSINESS AS NORMAL: The Bundaberg West McDonald's restaurant is undergoing maintenance and repair work which is expected to be completed next month with opening hours to stay the same. Photo: Geordi Offord

MCDONALD’S has assured the Bundaberg West restaurant will continue to operate as normal while working is being done at the site.

The McDonald’s restaurant on the corner of Takalvan and Heidke Sts is undergoing maintenance and repair work on its roof.

A McDonald’s spokesperson said the works are expected to be completed in June.

“The Bundaberg West McDonald’s restaurant is currently undergoing maintenance and repair works on its roof, with the view to be completed next month,” the spokesperson said.

“The restaurant continues to trade under normal operating hours during the works.”

The NewsMail also sought an update on the progress of the new carpark being built at the CBD restaurant on Targo St.

In May last year, the Salvation Army Citadel building was torn down to make way for an additional 28 carparking spaces.

The U-turn spot on Targo St in front of the restaurant was also replaced with two additional centre car parks.

“It’s still early days for the new car park at the Bundaberg City site, but we’ll be able to share more information on construction timings at a later date,” the spokesperson said.