What’s changed at Movie World and Wet’n’Wild

Movie World and Wet'n'Wild have thrown open their doors to the public this morning for the first time since March 23.

Village CEO Clark Kirby said the reopenings were an important step forward for the parks.

"We have the whole company humming and are starting to see good momentum," Mr Kirby said. "It is wonderful having all our key people back in the office and park."

MOVIE WORLD ROLLS OUT THE RED CARPET

The parks have had to make some important changes as part of their COVID-safe plan.

Here's everything you need to know.

Wet'n'Wild to reopen from Wednesday. Lifeguards Joshua Biscoe, Drewe Moore, Jade Vorias and Maddison Bailey do some last minute training in the Wave Pool. Picture Glenn Hampson

AT BOTH PARKS

Physical Distancing

Guests will need to adhere to 1.5m physical distancing throughout all parks and venues

Download the App

It's a mandatory requirement that's guests download the Village Roadshow Theme Parks app and load their entry tickets.

Increased Sanitisation

There will be increased sanitisation of high touch points throughout the parks and attractions

Team Member Hygiene

Team members will maintain the highest standard of hygiene and will follow health and safety guidelines at all times.

Contactless Payments

To ensure the safety of our guests and team members, we encourage contactless payments. All guests are requested to pay using a valid credit or debit card.

AT MOVIE WORLD

• To encourage physical distancing, the Streets Star Parade and Main Street performances will not be showing.

• Reduction in capacity in theatres and outdoor stadiums.

• Changes to character meet and greet opportunities and locations

• Removal of water fountains and printed park maps

AT WET'N'WILD

• Removal of water fountains and park maps

• Temporary closure of BBQ areas throughout the park

