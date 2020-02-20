What's on the big screen this week

Harrison Ford stars in the latest adaptation of The Call of the Wild.

IN SHOWBIZ they say never work with kids or animals, but what about a CGI dog?

Harrison Ford stars opposite a digitised canine - based on the performance of acclaimed motion-capture actor Terry Notary - in Disney's new adaptation of the literary classic The Call of the Wild.

The first film released under Disney's new 20th Century Studios division - after it bought 20th Century Fox just over two years ago in a mega $68.3 billion deal - but like Disney's 'live action' remake of The Lion King, the film's reliance on CGI isn't going down well with everyone.

Also out this week is the true story of the two men who wrote the Oxford English Dictionary and a thriller's sequel about yet another creepy doll.

Here are this week's highlights of the big screen and why you should see them:

The Call of the Wild (PG)

Buck is a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s.

Why you should see it: Harrison Ford follows in the footsteps of fellow screen legends Charlton Heston and Clarke Gable to play the role of Jack Thornton in the latest adaptation of Jack London's 1903 novel.

The Professor and the Madman (M)

Based on the best-selling novel by Simon Winchester, this drama tells the extraordinary true tale of madness, genius, and obsession about two remarkable men who created history with the writing of the Oxford English Dictionary.

Why you should see it: A cracker of a yarn compromised by a formulaic script and stuffy dialogue, The Professor and the Madman fails to do its subjects justice.

Brahms: The Boy II (M)

Unaware of the terrifying history of Heelshire Mansion, a young family moves into a guest house on the estate where their young son soon makes an unsettling new friend, an eerily life-like doll he calls Brahms.

Why you should see it: This thriller features yet another creepy doll, but how does Brahms stack up against the likes of Chucky and Annabelle?

Continuing

Emma (PG)

Handsome, clever, and rich, Emma Woodhouse is a restless queen bee without rivals in her sleepy little town. She must adventure through misguided matches and romantic missteps to find the love that has been there all along.

Why you should see it: This faithful adaptation of the Jane Austen classic is smart and well balanced, showing off the talents of rising star Anya Taylor-Joy. Read the interview with Bill Nighy.

Richard Jewell (M)

American security guard, Richard Jewell, heroically saves thousands of lives from an exploding bomb at the 1996 Olympics, but is unjustly vilified by journalists and the press who falsely report that he was a terrorist.

Why you should see it: Director Clint Eastwood gives self-serving journalists and complacent FBI agents a proper shellacking in this compelling biographical drama. Read the review.

Sonic the Hedgehog (PG)

Sonic and his newfound human friend Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr Robotnik from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination.

Why you should see it: Jim Carrey is back in fine comedic form as the villain in this new take on the popular video game character. Read the review.

Fantasy Island (M)

The enigmatic Mr Roarke makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests must solve the island's mystery to escape with their lives.

Why you should see it: Horror filmmaking giant Blumhouse Productions is keeping its cards close to its chest in regards to this film. Perhaps it has something to do with a major plot twist?

A Guide to Second Date Sex (MA 15+)

Laura and Ryan have been totally destroyed by previous relationships. In the hope of getting it right this time, they go out on a second date having no idea on what they are supposed to do.

Why you should see it: The entire first act is excruciating to watch. but stars George MacKay and Alexandra Roach are rewarded for their gallant efforts by a second act in which their natural screen chemistry to shine through.

Birds of Prey (MA 15+)

After splitting with the Joker, Harley Quinn joins superheroes Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to save a young girl from an evil crime lord.

Why you should see it: Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn was the best thing about Suicide Squad and Warner Bros has rightly given the supervillain her own bright and bonkers film. Read the interview with Rosie Perez.

Parasite (MA 15+)

Ki-taek and his family, all unemployed, take peculiar interest in the wealthy and glamorous Parks, as they ingratiate themselves into their lives and get entangled in an unexpected incident.

Why you should see it: Find out why this darkly funny South Korean crime drama has earned so much critical acclaim. There are some twists you definitely won't see coming.

H is for Happiness (PG)

A 12-year-old girl with boundless optimism and a unique view of the world, is inspired by the strange new boy at school and sets out to mend her broken family - whatever it takes.

Why you should see it: This family film embraces its quirks and is bubbling with the optimism of its leading character, but it has some niggling inconsistencies. Read the review.

The Lighthouse (MA 15+)

Two lighthouse keepers try to maintain their sanity whilst living on a remote and mysterious New England island in the 1890s.

Why you should see it: Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattison try their best, but they can't save this heavy art house horror film. Read the review.

Midway (M)

This war drama centres on the heroic feats of the Battle of Midway, a clash between the American fleet and the Imperial Japanese Navy which marked a pivotal turning point in the Pacific Theatre during WWII.

Why you should see it: While it has some great aerial fight scenes, this battle epic is more board game than game changer. Read the review.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood (PG)

After a jaded magazine writer is assigned a profile of Fred Rogers, he overcomes his scepticism, learning about empathy, kindness, and decency from America's most beloved neighbour.

Why you should see it: Who would have thought a daggy kids show host could teach his audience so much about the human condition? Read the review.