What's on the big screen this week

John C. Reilly and Steve Coogan in a scene from the movie Stan & Ollie.

John C. Reilly and Steve Coogan in a scene from the movie Stan & Ollie. Aimee Spinks

MANY cinema-goers today would be too young to remember Laurel and Hardy.

A new biopic highlights their comedic genius and lasting legacy, as well as exploring their complicated relationship.

John C Reilly and Steve Coogan portray the silent film stars on their swan song tour of Britain.

Also out this week in limited theatres is Vox Lux, a musical drama about the pitfalls of fame starring Natalie Portman.

Here are this week's highlights of the big screen and why you should see them:

Stan & Ollie (PG)

Laurel and Hardy, the world's most famous comedy duo, attempt to reignite their film careers as they embark on what becomes their swan song - a gruelling theatre tour of post-war Britain.

Why you should see it: Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly take the bromance to a whole other level in this Laurel and Hardy biopic. Read the review.

Vox Lux (MA 15+)

This film follows the rise of Celeste from the ashes of a major national tragedy to pop super stardom. The film spans 18 years and traces important cultural moments through her eyes, starting in 1999 and concluding in 2017.

Why you should see it: A bejewelled Natalie Portman soars in this probing look at the temptations and pitfalls of modern celebrity. Read the interview.

Continuing

Alita: Battle Angel (M)

Alita, a cyborg who has no memory of who she is, slowly discovers that she contains powerful ancient technologies that were thought to have been lost.

Why you should see it: Three-hundred-year-old cyborg Alita has the mind of a teenage girl, the idealised body of a gym junkie, and the eyes of a doe. She's barely complex enough to sustain a tub of popcorn. Read the review.

What Men Want (M)

When Ali is passed up for a promotion, she questions what else she needs to do to succeed in a man's world... until she gains the ability to hear men's thoughts.

Why you should see it: This gender-swapping remake is very likeable, in large part due to dynamic leading lady Taraji P Henson.

Happy Death Day 2U (M)

Tree Gelbman finds she's reliving the same day repeatedly after being hunted and killed by a masked assailant.

Why you should see it: This fast-paced sequel builds on the darkly funny tone of the original, having more fun with its dangerous wrinkle in time. Read the interview with Israel Broussard.

At Eternity's Gate (PG)

A look at the life of painter Vincent van Gogh during the time he lived in Arles and Auvers-sur-Oise, France.

Why you should see it: Willem Dafoe delivers a committed performance in this look at the famous Dutch master's final troubled days.

If Beale Street Could Talk (MA 15+)

A woman in Harlem desperately scrambles to prove her fiancé innocent of a crime while carrying their first child.

Why you should see it: Director Barry Jenkins' adaptation honours the great American novel on which it is based and is a strong follow-up to Moonlight. Read the review.

On The Basis of Sex (M)

The inspiring origin story of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a passionate young lawyer who dedicates herself to ending gender discrimination when she takes on a ground-breaking case in 1975.

Why you should see it: This well-acted biopic delves into RBG's incredible life and career as much as it can in the time allowed but you can imagine a whole series based on her incredible achievements. Read the review.

Cold Pursuit (MA 15+)

A snow plow driver seeks revenge against the drug dealers he thinks killed his son. Based on the 2014 Norwegian film.

Why you should see it: Fans of the 2014 Norwegian film In Order of Disappearance, on which this is based, will be pleasantly surprised by the quality of this Liam Neeson-helmed remake. But Neeson's recent racist remarks in an interview have thrown the film's premiere into chaos. Read the review.

Escape Room (M)

Six strangers find themselves in circumstances beyond their control and must use their wits to survive.

Why you should see it: This film is thrilling and entertaining, but fans of the genre will note that it doesn't explore its premise as much as it could. Read the review.

Ben is Back (M)

Ben Burns returns home from rehab to his unsuspecting family one fateful Christmas Eve. His wary mother Holly welcomes her beloved son's return, but soon learns he is still very much in harm's way.

Why you should see it: An incandescent central performance by Julia Roberts lights up this tale of love and addiction. Read the review.

The Front Runner (M)

This film follows the rise and fall of Senator Hart, who captured the imagination of young voters and was considered the front runner for the 1988 Democratic presidential nomination when his campaign was sidelined by the story of an extramarital relationship with Donna Rice.

Why you should see it: What should have been a compelling drama, starring Hugh Jackman, doesn't analyse its subject matter as deeply, or impartially, as it could. Read the review.

The Hate U Give (M)

Starr witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend Khalil at the hands of a police officer. Now, facing pressures from all sides of the community, she must find her voice and stand up for what's right.

Why you should see it: Just when you thought YA literature was in danger of disappearing down a dystopian black hole comes a game-changing coming-of-age story told from the perspective of a young African-American woman. Read the review.

Green Book (M)

Tony Lip, a working-class Italian-American bouncer, takes on a job as a chauffeur for Dr. Don Shirley, a highly-educated African-American classical pianist, on a two-month tour of concert venues in the racially charged deep south.

Why you should see it: The chemistry of Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali anchor this smooth-running comedy drama. Read the review.