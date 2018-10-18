What's on the big screen this week

AFTER months of excitement and hype, Aussie finally get to see one of the most highly-anticipated films of the year.

Bradley Coopers stars opposite Lady Gaga in A Star is Born, the modern retelling of the classic tale of the light and dark sides of fame.

It's Cooper's directorial debut and Gaga's feature film debut, which has garnered plenty of Oscars buzz. The duo has already found success with the film's soundtrack, which shot to the top of America's Billboard 200 Albums Chart this week.

Also out this week is the Aussie bikie drama 1%, which stars Ryan Corr and Matt Nable.

Here are this week's highlights of the big screen and why you should see them:

A Star is Born (M)

A musician helps a young singer and actress find fame, even as age and alcoholism send his own career into a downward spiral.

Why you should see it: Director and star Bradley Cooper and pop star Lady Gaga bring this story, now in its fourth incarnation, into the 21st century with a chart-topping original soundtrack. Read the interview with Cooper.

1% (MA 15+)

This modern-day take on Macbeth follows Paddo, heir to the throne of the Copperheads MC who must assume the mantle whilst club leader Knuck does time in jail.

Why you should see it: This Aussie biker movie, written by star Matt Nable and directed by debut feature filmmaker Stephen MCCallum, is like Sons of Anarchy turned up to 11.

Continuing

First Man (M)

A look at the life of the astronaut, Neil Armstrong, and the legendary space mission that led him to become the first man to walk on the Moon on July 20, 1969.

Why you should see it: This is one of the best films of the year so far, tackling a momentous and well-known event from a very personal angle. Read the review.

Bad Times at the El Royale (MA 15+)

Seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at Lake Tahoe's El Royale, a rundown hotel with a dark past. Over the course of one fateful night, everyone will have a last shot at redemption - before everything goes to hell.

Why you should see it: The film's mash-up of styles - ranging from B-movie to mystery to dark comedy - is entertaining but not a complete success. There are some solid performances and this is certainly Chris Hemsworth at his sexiest. Read the review.

In Like Flynn (MA 15+)

This biopic, based on Errol Flynn's early autobiography Beam Ends, depicts the days he was an adventurer, opium smuggler, gambler, street fighter, womaniser and gold prospector.

Why you should see it: This Aussie project feels more like a TV pilot than a feature film and leaves a lot of questions unanswered. Read the review.

Venom (M)

When Eddie Brock acquires the powers of a symbiote, he will have to release his alter-ego 'Venom' to save his life.

Why you should see it: If there's anyone who can tackle the internal conflict of one of Marvel's most enigmatic, complex and hard-core characters, then it's Tom Hardy. Read the review.

Night School (M)

A group of troublemakers are forced to attend night school in hope that they'll pass the GED exam to finish high school.

Why you should see it: Star Kevin Hart and producer Will Packer, who partnered for Ride Along and Think Like a Man, bring their signature style to this post-high school comedy. The hilarious Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip) is likely to elicit as many laughs as her more famous co-star. Read the review.

Alpha (PG)

While on his first hunt with his tribe's most elite group, a young man is injured and must learn to survive alone in the wilderness. Reluctantly taming a lone wolf abandoned by its pack, the pair learn to rely on each other and become unlikely allies.

Why you should see it: This epic prehistoric adventure showcases the talents of Aussie star Kodi Smit-McPhee and through the lens of a survival story, explores the kinship between man and canine. Read the review.

Johnny English Strikes Again (PG)

After a cyber-attack reveals the identity of all of the active undercover agents in Britain, Johnny English is forced to come out of retirement to find the mastermind hacker.

Why you should see it: This spy spoof is Rowan Atkinson's third outing as bumbling agent Johnny English. It will all feel very familiar, but you'll laugh nonetheless. Read the review.