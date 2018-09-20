What's on the big screen this week

Jack Black and Cate Blanchett in a scene from The House with a Clock in its Walls.

FOUR new family-friendly films open in cinemas today for the September school holidays, as Crazy Rich Asians and The Predator continue to battle for top spot at the box office.

Cate Blanchett stars opposite Jack Black in the fantasy film The House with a Clock in its Walls, while Channing Tatum voices a yeti in the animated film Smallfoot.

An all-star Aussie cast has been assembled for the coming-of-age film Ladies in Black, which should delight women of all ages.

Funny man Rowan Atkinson also returns as bumbling British spy Johnny English, who comes out of retirement to track down a hacker targettng the UK's infrastructure.

Here are this week's highlights of the big screen and why you should see them:

Johnny English Strikes Again (PG)

After a cyber-attack reveals the identity of all of the active undercover agents in Britain, Johnny English is forced to come out of retirement to find the mastermind hacker.

Why you should see it: This spy spoof is Rowan Atkinson's third outing as bumbling agent Johnny English. It will all feel very familiar, but you'll laugh nonetheless. Read the review.

Ladies in Black (PG)

Set in the summer of 1959, when the impact of European migration and the rise of women's liberation is about to change Australia forever, a shy schoolgirl takes a summer job at the prestigious Sydney department store, Goode's. There she meets the "ladies in black", who will change her life forever.

Why you should see it: This stylish period drama is well-appointed both visually and talent-wise, but it's a sanitised version of the book. Read the interview with star Angourie Rice.

Smallfoot (G)

A Yeti is convinced that the elusive creatures known as 'humans' really do exist and he sets out to prove it to his tribe.

Why you should see it: This charming animated film is a great family viewing option over the September school holidays and features a great voice cast including Channing Tatum, James Corden, Dnny DeVito and LeBron James.

The House with a Clock in its Walls (PG)

Ten-year-old Lewis, an orphan who is sent to live with his Uncle Jonathan in a creaky old house. But his new home is far from ordinary and soon reveals a secret world of warlocks and witches. The house is enchanted, and Lewis must join his uncle on a quest to discover the source of a mysterious ticking within its walls.

Why you should see it: This fantasy adventure is good fun, and surprising detour for horror film director Eli Roth. Parents will enjoy the banter between stars Jack Black and Australia's own Cate Blanchett.

Continuing

Christopher Robin (G)

A working-class family man, Christopher Robin, encounters his childhood friend Winnie-the-Pooh, who helps him to rediscover the joys of life.

Why you should see it: This sweet and charming family film evokes the charm of AA Milne's lovable characters while taking advantage in the latest realistic animated animal renderings. Read the review.

A Simple Favour (M)

Stephanie is a mommy blogger who seeks to uncover the truth behind her best friend Emily's sudden disappearance from their small town.

Why you should see it: This stylish suburban thriller is a slight gear change for director Paul Feig, who delivers plenty of twists and turns. Read the review.

Searching (M)

After his 16-year-old daughter goes missing, a desperate father breaks into her laptop to look for clues to find her.

Why you should see it: This web-based thriller uses modern technology to ramp up the tension still further. Read the review.

The Predator (MA 15+)

The universe's most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race.

Why you should see it: Did we really need another Predator movie? Probably not, but this cast delivers an entertaining blend of dark humour and action. Read the review.

Teen Titans Go! to the Movies (PG)

A villain's maniacal plan for world domination side tracks five teenage superheroes who dream of Hollywood stardom.

Why you should see it: These colourful animated characters are just as at home on the big screen as the small screen and their latest film delivers wacky, infectious humour.

The Merger (M)

Troy Carrington, a former professional football player returns to his country town after an abrupt end to his sporting career and is persuaded to coach the hapless local footy team, the Roosters.

Why you should see it: This feel-good underdog story will warm your heart as it celebrates the riches of multiculturalism and the unifying power of sport. Read the review.

The Nun (MA 15+)

A priest with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate the death of a young nun in Romania and confront a malevolent force in the form of a demonic nun.

Why you should see it: Horror fans will be looking forward to this film, which is the latest film in The Conjuring universe that has been teased in various references over the franchise. Read the review.

Crazy Rich Asians (PG)

This contemporary romantic comedy, based on a global bestseller, follows native New Yorker Rachel Chu to Singapore to meet her boyfriend's wealthy family in Singapore.

Why you should see it: This modern Asian fairy tale is good fun, and a timely reminder of the wealth of talent that Hollywood has been slow to tap into. Read the review.