What's on the big screen this week

CRAZY Rich Asians, the rom com that has taken the US box office by storm, finally hits Australian screens today.

The film, based on the best-seller of the same name, follows an NYU lecturer who finds herself out of her depth when she discovers her boyfriend's family are the real estate moguls of Singapore.

Also out this week are the Australian-helmed films The Flip Side and Kin. Filmed in Adelaide, The Flip Side stars Eddie Izzard as the famous actor who comes back to cause chaos in ex Ronnie's (Emily Taheny) life.

Aussie twins Jonathan and Josh Baker had made the transition from ad-makers to film-makers with Kin - the feature-length adaptation of their acclaimed short film Bag Man - with the help of the producers of Stranger Things.

Also out this week are the Mark Wahlberg-helmed action film Mile 22 and the animated children's film Luis and the Aliens.

Here are this week's highlights of the big screen and why you should see them:

Crazy Rich Asians (PG)

This contemporary romantic comedy, based on a global bestseller, follows native New Yorker Rachel Chu to Singapore to meet her boyfriend's wealthy family in Singapore.

Why you should see it: This modern Asian fairy tale is good fun, and a timely reminder of the wealth of talent that Hollywood has been slow to tap into. Read the review.

Kin (M)

Chased by a vengeful criminal, the feds and a gang of otherworldly soldiers, a recently released ex-con and his adopted teenage brother are forced to go on the run with a weapon of mysterious origin as their only protection.

Why you should see it: This family crime drama, with strong sci-fi elements, is an impressive upscaling of Aussie twins Jonathan and Josh Baker's acclaimed short film Bag Man. Read the interview with the Bakers.

Mile 22 (MA 15+)

An elite American intelligence officer, aided by a top-secret tactical command unit, tries to smuggle a mysterious police officer with sensitive information out of the country.

Why you should see it: There's plenty of shooting in director Peter Berg's latest Mark Wahlberg-helmed action film, but unlike their past collaborations there are few thrills here.

The Flip Side (M)

Mired in debt, Ronnie is a struggling Adelaide restaurateur looking after her elderly mother and living with good-hearted boyfriend when her famous ex Henry suddenly re-enters her life.

Why you should see it: This independent Aussie comedy has universal appeal although it somewhat under utilises the talents of international star Eddie Izzard. Read the interview with star Emily Taheny.

Luis and the Aliens (PG)

An 11-year-old boy makes friends with three loveable little aliens, who crash their UFO into his house. In return for Luis' help in finding the home-shopping channel stuff they came for, they save Luis from boarding school.

Why you should see it: This animated film is nowhere near the standards of Pixar or Dreamworks as far as the writing goes but it's entertaining enough for the kids.

Continuing

The Happytime Murders (MA 15+)

When the puppet cast of an '80s children's TV show begins to get murdered one by one, a disgraced LAPD detective-turned-private eye puppet takes on the case.

Why you should see it: There's plenty of comedy gold to be mined in a bunch of raunchy, foul-mouthed puppets but this Melissa McCarthy-helmed film doesn't dig deep enough. Read the review.

Book Club (M)

Four lifelong friends' lives are turned upside down to hilarious ends when their book club tackles the infamous Fifty Shades of Grey. From discovering new romance to rekindling old flames, they inspire each other to make their next chapter the best chapter.

Why you should see it: This film's impressive cast of screen veterans helps to elevate an otherwise mediocre story and a film starring four women all over the age of 65 is something to celebrate. Read the review.

Jimmy Barnes: Working Class Boy (M)

Long before Cold Chisel, long before 'Barnsey', there was the true story of James Dixon Swan. This feature documentary on the early life of Australia's biggest rock star, Jimmy Barnes, is based on his memoir Working Class Boy.

Why you should see it: This biographical doco is getting a short run in cinemas before airing on Channel 7 later this year. Barnsey's life story is certainly a dramatic one worthy of the big-screen treatment. Read the review.

Chasing Comets (PG)

Chase's dream to play in the NRL is falling by the wayside, just like his relationship to Brooke. At his lowest point, Chase takes a leap of faith to sort out his life. But living this out is a far greater challenge than he imagined, especially among team mates who won't let him give up his partying ways without a fight.

Why you should see it: NRL star Jason Stevens has recruited some of Australia's best acting talents to feature in his debut film, which tells his life story. Read the interview with Dan Ewing and Jason Stevens.

Slender Man (M)

A tall, thin, horrifying figure with unnaturally long arms and a featureless face, is reputed to be responsible for the haunting and disappearance of countless children and teens.

Why you should see it: This boogeyman story could have been scary, but instead it's just dull and wastes the talent of its two young leads.

BlacKkKlansman (MA 15+)

Ron Stallworth, an African-American police officer from Colorado, successfully managed to infiltrate the local Ku Klux Klan and became the head of the local chapter.

Why you should see it: There's a greater and very timely purpose to Spike Lee's new film beyond just an entertaining deep cover detective story. Read the review.

The Darkest Minds (M)

A group of teens with powerful abilities, who have been labelled as a threat by their own government, rebel against the system to take back control of their own futures.

Why you should see it: This dystopian teen drama has an interesting premise but it doesn't exactly reinvent the genre, so you'll be left feeling like you've seen it all before in more famous franchises like The Hunger Games. Read the review.

The Meg

Expert rescue diver Jonas Taylor is recruited by a visionary Chinese oceanographer, against the wishes of his daughter Suyin, to save his crew - and the ocean itself - from a 75-foot-long shark known as the Megalodon.

Why you should see it: Action man Jason Statham takes on a giant, prehistoric shark. Need we say more? This film isn't going to win any Oscars but it is a ridiculous bit of CGI fun. Read about the Megalodon.

The Spy Who Dumped Me (MA 15+)

Two best friends embark on an espionage adventure after one of them finds out her ex is a spy.

Why you should see it: This is middle of the range as far as spy comedies go, but the charisma and quirkiness of Kate McKinnon adds to the appeal of this European romp. Read the interview with director Susanna Fogel.