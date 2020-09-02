What’s been biting in waters around Bundy

Mitch Beyer with the nice Lake Monduran barra he caught recently. Photo: Contributed

BUNDABERG OFFSHORE

We are heading into my favourite time of year for chasing the big red emperor! Big flesh baits and live baits are definitely the key to get them.

Also, the trout fishing has been pretty amazing even in the closer patches like the Fifteen Mile and the Eighteen Mile. I've seen plenty caught over that magic 6.5kg mark.

The grass sweetlip are still chewing hard too. You can't beat the fight they give and how tasty they are on the plate!

Brett Rayner with the ripper flathead he caught this week. Photo: Contributed.

BUNDABERG INSHORE

The size and the numbers of grunter on all the inshore reefs has been eye opening. Plenty of these fish have been 70cm plus.

I've found most of these fish have been caught one hour on either side of high and low tide in the slack water. Plenty are being caught on pilchards, mullet fillets and larger sized prawns.

If you're more into the lure fishing I find the 20g soft vibes and 5" soft plastics really effective. The schoolie mackerel have been chewing pretty good as well.

I had a cracker session on them recently throwing Flasha spoons.

Remember to always search for the clearer water while targeting mackerel.

BURNETT RIVER

With the water warming up the barramundi and mangrove jack are definitely starting to become foremost in our minds.

The Town Reach has always been my favourite part of the river to chase them.

One hour either side of low tide has always been the bite time for me.

Using solid-sized live baits or soft vibes, and around 80mm hardbody lures will get the job done.

There has still been some cracking-sized bream being caught so don't put away your bream gear just yet!

Josh Bargenquast, 4, with the yellowbelly he caught at Paradise Dam. Photo: Contributed.

BAFFLE CREEK AND THE KOLAN RIVER

The fish of the week for both the Baffle and Kolan systems is definitely your flathead. Some absolute rippers have been caught with pics being sent in for our flathead comp.

Get the kids involved, we need some more entries from the junior category.

Slow-rolling paddle tail soft plastics over sandbars where there's signs of bait will put you in with a pretty high chance of getting a hook up with a flatty.

The mangrove jack are starting to chew as well.

Fishing the rock bars and mangrove roots on the out-going tide should get you into the action. Also, don't forget to throw in the crab pots because there were some awesome quality crabs caught last weekend.

LAKE MONDURAN

Lake Monduran is starting to become super exciting.

The numbers of barra we have been side-scanning up has been crazy.

Most of the barra that have been caught have been 80cm plus.

Finding the windblown points and bays is super important as this is where the fish will be. The Jackall Squirrels and Samaki Redics have again been the standout lures.

Mitch Beyer, Tackle World Bundaberg