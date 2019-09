WHILE the dust which filled the air throughout the weekend has passed, there's still a southwesterly wind forecast for Bundaberg today.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Harry Clark said yesterday's 30km/h gusting to 40km/h winds would ease overnight and were expected to come back with a similar strength today.

Mr Clark said the dry winds were the aftermath of Friday's cold front which was affecting the southern half of the state with the windy conditions.