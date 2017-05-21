27°
News

What you said: Drug testing for people on welfare causes a stir

Chris Lees | 20th May 2017 2:49 PM
Ken O'Dowd.
Ken O'Dowd. Paul Braven GLA250615LARCOM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FEDERAL member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd's push for drug testing for those receiving welfare caused a stir in the region.

Many were for the plan while many were against the proposal.

Julie Anne said nobody was above being tested for drugs.

"Pollies, lawyers and judges should undergo drug testing,” she posted on Facebook. "No one should consider themselves above reproach where drugs are concerned! If welfare recipients get done, then so should all these others.”

Amanda Pershouse had her concerns about the idea.

"I'm as anti drug as they come and am a qualified drug and alcohol tester but what I'm concerned about is if someone is at a barbecue around other people smoking marijuana, it can show up in their system, are they going to lose their payment? "I agree 100% for all other drug types but marijuana is such a grey area because you don't need to use to test non-negative,” she posted.

Steve Roberts also had his concerns.

"I have no dramas with this except I know that eating poppy seed bread can return a positive test an it needs another test to prove it's not drugs, so if they are going to do it they need to ensure they get the correct result and not penalise the innocent,” he wrote.

Mary Austin said it was "about time” it done.

Brett Smith was in the same boat as Ms Austin.

"Best thing he has done since being elected,” he posted.

Liz Featherstone had an idea of a way "to make it fair”.

"Why should it only be the unemployed? If the laws do go that way, everyone on any government benefit should be tested,” she wrote.

"All parenting benefits as well. What about pensioners and carers. Yep do everyone that's the only way it's fair.”

Fred Bunny had an alternative to the approach.

"It's a popular idea and I like it but how much is it going to cost? Why not use this money training the people on the dole so they can get a job?”

Glen Porteous said something similar.

"How about using the money for long term employment training and job creation?,” he wrote.

Gladstone Observer

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions of dollars to bring you a good time.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Everything you need to know about the Bundy show

Everything you need to know about the Bundy show

THE final touches are taking place at the show grounds as organiser get ready to celebrate at the 124th Bundaberg Regional Show.

WATCH: Bats invade Bundy home while owner sips her tea

VISITORS: Ileraine Nicholls has had about 40 bats invade her Norville home.

Owner left dumbfounded as bats invade her home

What you said: Drug testing for people on welfare causes a stir

Ken O'Dowd.

Some for and some against government plan

OPINION: Lack of mobile reception frustrating residents

IMPROVED COVERAGE: Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson, Telstra Area General Manager May Boisen and Minister for Innovation Science and Digital Economy Leeanne Enoch holding a part of a 4G antenna at South Kolan.

Some phone users are lucky to get two bars where they live

Local Partners

Outages frustrate customers in the Burnett region

HUNDREDS of Optus customers were left without reception due to congestion in phone towers.

Corporate plan ensures region is on the right track

Mayor Rachel Chambers says the corporate plan is vital for the region.

THE North Burnett Regional Council released a draft copy.

Everything you need to know about the Bundy show

Plenty of thrills at the Bundaberg Show. Photo: Simon Young/NewsMail

Get ready for fun!

What public holidays are left in 2017

Ipswich residents will get the day off tomorrow for the show.

IPSWICH residents will get tomorrow off for the show

Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

Win tickets to Caitlyn's album launch

Cassie’s lawyers lose Channel 7 injunction

CASSIE Sainsbury's lawyers have lost the fight to keep Channel 7's program featuring her fiance from airing.

Dancers take a look behind closed doors

Elise May in Natalie Weir's Behind Closed Doors.

We don't normally get to peek behind hotel room doors like this

Pap snaps at the heels of celebrities

Margot Robbie on her wedding day in the Byron hinterland.

From weekend weddings to chasing down celebs around town

What's on the small screen this week

Madchen Amick and Peggy Lipton in a scene from the TV series Twin Peaks.

STAN'S Twin Peaks sequel debuts and it's sweet week on MasterChef.

Pippa Middleton says 'I do' to millionaire

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews kiss after their wedding at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017.

Spectators gathered hoping to catch a glimpse of the wedding of the year

Final prep for Pippa Middleton's wedding

33-year-old Pippa Middleton is marrying a wealthy financier in the village of Englefield, west of London on Saturday May 20, 2017, with a guest list of young A-list royals and reality TV stars looking on.

Pippa Middleton will marry her fiance James Matthews today

The Friends storyline Matthew Perry killed outright

There are some things Chandler Bing just wouldn't do

POTENTIAL OFFICE SPACE IN HOSPITAL PRECINCT

116 Woongarra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 5 2 2 $399,000

Situated on a 1,012m2 Residential B block in one of Bundaberg's most highly sought after locations is this must see Queenslander with excellent street appeal...

GREAT STREET APPEAL, SPACIOUS LIVING AND SOPHISTICATED STYLE

231 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This immaculate property is perfect for those searching for a modern, sophisticated and stylish home in a great location positioned within close proximity to...

BE QUICK - BRICK DUPLEX, GREAT LOCATION

31 Brady Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Duplex 4 2 2 $329,000

Attention investors, here is an excellent opportunity to increase your real estate portfolio with this must have duplex. Located in a very handy position, these 2...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

PRESENTATION PLUS - A MUST TO INSPECT!

1/236 Barolin Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 2 $220,000

Not just your average unit here! Step inside and be impressed by the spaciousness of this quality residence. With a bus stop out the front and shopping complex...

ATTENTION INVESTORS OR FIRST HOME BUYERS!

58 Sims Road, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 1 Offers Over...

This charming 2-bedroom cottage is sure to please! Set on a spacious 857m2 allotment in popular Walkervale, there is plenty of opportunity here to extend or...

IDEAL BRICK STARTER OR INVESTMENT

22 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 1 $189,000

Are you looking for a good starter first home or investment property without breaking the bank? Positioned just short walking distance to daycare centres, public...

SPACIOUS BRICK STANDALONE UNIT CLOSE TO HOSPITALS and SHOPS

6 / 55a Duffy Street, Millbank 4670

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

Located in Millbank, just a short distance to Hospitals, Schools, Public Transport, major Shopping Centres and Sporting Clubs is this spacious 2 bedroom brick...

20 ACRES, 15 MINS TO CBD, BRICK HOME, HUGE SHED SPACE

3993 Goodwood Road, Alloway 4670

House 4 1 6 $385,000

Situated around 15 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D sits 20 peaceful acres surrounded by trees, a 4-bedroom brick home, loads of shed space and plenty of water. The...

A HOME ON OVER AN ACRE

3995 Goodwood Road, Alloway 4670

House 3 1 3 $229,000

Situated around 15 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D sits this 3-bedroom home on 5853m2 (nearly one and half acres). The property also offers a 6x6 colorbond shed plus...

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

WATCH: Take a tour of a tradie's dream home

5a Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens, going for $720,000. INSET: Lea Taylor.

Huge block with potential for anything

Deputy Premier makes massive call on controversial sand mine

Aerial view of the proposed Forest Glen sand mine.

BREAKING: State Government makes huge call on Coast sand mine plans

Residents warned as scammers rip off $60k in super

Police are warning people to be aware of a sophisticated telephone scam.

Superannuation, cash targeted by sophisticated scammers

How your body corp could ban pets, turf you from your home

DOG'S LIFE: Lyn Henderson and Tawny love life in their highrise.

Laws to ban dogs/smokers and make it easy to bulldoze units

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!