WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: roads, forecast, police warning

BUNDABERG has recorded another 50mm of rain in the 24 hours to 9am this morning and the advice from the Bureau of Meteorology is, don't put away the umbrellas just yet, there's more on the way.

A BOM spokeswoman said the rain was set to continue today, tomorrow and Sunday, with conditions only beginning to ease on Monday.

FORECAST BoM

"For the rest of the day we're expecting to see showers and storms continue through the day," she said.

"That's set to continue tomorrow, but a bit more widespread rain and some possible heavy falls, so we're just advising people to keep an eye on warnings.

"If a thunderstorm goes over the top then you might see pretty heavy falls and possible flash flooding."

Falls for today are predicted to be between 25-75mm, however there is a chance if a thunderstorm hits, falls up to 200mm are possible today or tomorrow.

"It all very much depends on where you are," she said.

"(Thunderstorms) are possible anytime today but more likely in the afternoon."

The spokeswoman said the wet weather was forecast to stick around for a few more days and was due to a moist air mass.

"We've got a very, very moist air mass which is quite unstable and a surface trough just off shore as well," she said.

"All that's combining to give us an awful lot of rainfall across the state.

"We're getting a southerly change come through from the south on Monday so we'll start to see the whole of the state clear from the south."

With heavy rain falling across large parts of the region today and tomorrow, emergency services are urging motorists to drive to conditions and heed the message: if it's flooded, forget it.

The warning comes after two drivers had to be rescued from floodwaters in Bundaberg yesterday.

Swift water rescue in Splitters Creek on Heales Road Sharon. Mike Knott BUN220218SWIFT5

Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford urged every Queenslander to be careful around floodwaters.

He said anyone who came across a flooded road should stop, think, and turn around.

"Just a small amount of floodwater can wash your vehicle away, putting you and your passengers in danger," Mr Crawford said.

"It also puts the people who need to rescue you at risk.

"Any flooded road can be deadly. People have died trying to cross flooded waterways.

"The size of your vehicle doesn't matter, nor whether you've driven the road a hundred times before - if it's flooded, forget it."

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said under severe storms or heavy rain bands, flash flooding can occur very quickly and without any notice - even on roads that you usually travel on without any issues.

"Flash flooding can cause significant structural damage to roads, so even if you think it looks safe, you can never be sure exactly what is underneath the water," he said.

Roads which may be affected by flash flooding

Parts of Rosedale Road at Avondale, Gooburrum, Meadowvale, Oakwood: water over road but OPEN

Goodwood Road at Elliott: water over road.

Bundaberg Gin Gin Road (Gin Gin Road), South Kolan and Sharon: OPEN.

Boompa Road, Maryborough Biggenden Road: OPEN.

Maryborough Biggenden Road at Aramac Creek: OPEN.

Bundaberg should see the stormy weather clearing by mid-week.