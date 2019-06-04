What you need to know about saving our tiniest wildlife

A BUNDABERG wildlife carer is reminding locals of the proper process when it comes to saving baby animals from their dead mothers.

Christine Wynne said it was good for people to pull over and check injured or dead wildlife if it was safe to do so, but cautioned against keeping wild animals and attempting to raise them without proper qualifications.

It's a process that can prove fatal.

"It's good for people to pull over and check, but a problem we get is a lot of people pull over and get them but don't get them to a wildlife carer,” Mrs Wynne said.

"They take the joey and think they can care for it themselves.”

The roo is now in the care of an expert. Contributed

Mrs Wynne said joeys and other baby wild animals could suffer illnesses and even die if not properly cared for by someone with an environment department permit for looking after wild animals.

The wildlife carer said there had been a number of young kangaroos brought into her care recently.

One joey, a young male, was discovered by a woman who took to social media to voice her concerns that a driver hadn't stopped to check on his dead mother.

He is now in the care of an experienced macropod carer.

Mrs Wynne said another joey who she started caring for at the weekend was catapulted from his mother's pouch after being hit by a car.

The driver had left it for dead.

ANIMAL WELFARE: Christine Wynne with a baby possum. Mike Knott BUN260215POSSUM1

"They stopped for two seconds and then took off again,” she said.

Thankfully another motorist spotted the joey and he is now recovering.

Mrs Wynne said, as a wildlife carer, there were quiet times and busy times, but urged people to be cautious in wildlife areas.

"Be aware, slow down in areas with kangaroos,” she said.

Kangaroos are most active during early morning and dusk, but can jump out at any time of day.

If people see dead wildlife - whether it's kangaroos, echidnas or possums - it's advised they check them if it's safe to do so and then call a wildlife carer such as Mrs Wynne as soon as possible.

If you have found sick or injured wildlife, call Christine Wynne on 4159 6431 or 0439 502 228.