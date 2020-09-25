What you need to know about fishing near Bundy this weekend

Dale Smith with a nice barramundi he caught at Lake Monduran this week. Photo: Contributed.

BUNDABERG INSHORE

The weather forecast for this weekend for the Bundaberg area isn't looking the best with the wind starting to blow from Thursday onwards.

It might be time to get the light gear out and hit the river systems.

As always, make sure you check the latest forecast before heading out.

Brett Morgan with the cracker flathead he caught last weekend.

BURNETT RIVER

With the warmer weather here the grunter are firing, with reports of them being caught up to the 70cm mark. The 3" to 4" paddle tails and the 50mm soft vibe are the lures of choice.

The flathead are starting to be caught up in the shallow water in the one to two metre depth range.

The 3" to 4" paddle tails and the curly tails seem to be the pick. Little hint: the Blood Worm colour is the go!

The bream are still being caught using mullet strips, chook gut and prawns.

If you're thinking about using lures, try the new Daiwa Bait Junkie range in the 2.5 inch.

In the Kirby's Wall to Strathdee's stretch, the places to look for are the sand and gravel beds and the rock walls.

Make sure to throw in the cast net because the odd prawn is still around.

Mud crabs are starting to show up, so it might be a good idea to take a few pots as well.

KOLAN RIVER

The Kolan River is still seeing a good run of whiting and flathead being caught.

Pumping yabbies on low tide and fishing the incoming tide on the shallow sand flats and gutters should get you a feed.

Soft plastics and hard body lures are good choices as well.

A good choice for both species is the 70mm MMD Splash Prawn retrieved quickly over the sand flats.

Shane Anderson with a grunter he caught earlier this week.

BURRUM RIVER

With the big tides there has been a few reports of some good barramundi and mangrove jack being caught by fishing hard in the snags and slow-rolling a paddle tail out of the snag.

Also, don't be afraid to use a well-presented live bait or a nice strip bait.

With the warmer weather, that means warmer water temperatures and the barra and jacks both love the warm water!

LAKE MONDURAN

Lake Monduran is starting to fire and with the water temperature rising, a few good fish are being caught.

Hard bodies as well as soft plastics are the lures of choice.

As we know, Lake Monduran can be a hard place to fish, that's why doing your homework is the key.

Wind-blown points and bays are a good place to start. Water depth also plays a big part in catching or not catching.

The Jackall Squirrel and the Zerek 5" Flat Shadz are the lures of choice.

Using the Flat Shad in the bays with a long cast and slow-rolling on the shallow points and flats is the key.

For the Jackall Squirrel, fishing hard in the snags and twitching a few times with a long pause seems to be doing the damage.

Nathan Sutton, Tackle World Bundaberg