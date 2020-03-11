Menu
Mayoral candidates incumbent Jack Dempsey, incumbent Division 4 councillor Helen Blackburn and political newcomer Kirt Anthony.
What you need to know: Bundy mayoral candidate forum 2020

Crystal Jones
by
11th Mar 2020 3:18 PM
THREE candidates. One position as mayor.

A forum will be held tonight where incumbent Mayor Jack Dempsey, incumbent division 4 councillor Helen Blackburn and political newcomer Kirt Anthony will battle it out for the number one position. The forum will be held at the CQU campus and begins at 6pm Thursday (March 12).

Attendance is free for members of the public, but an RSVP is required.

Attendees have the opportunity to submit a question when registering, however questions will not be taken from the floor.

Register online at https://bit.ly/33ejSFR, call the Chamber of Commerce on 0488 266 637.

And if you can't make it don't worry - you can log on to the NewsMail at www.news-mail.com.au to watch the coverage. 

