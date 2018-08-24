What you can expect from this Saturday's Oceanfest

OH SHUCKS: Ocean Pacific Seafoods' Jhonrey Bajuyo and Dominga Eke with the Oceanfest seafood platter available to purchase today.

SEAFOOD lovers rejoice because Oceanfest 2018 is finally back.

Scuttle down to the Bundaberg Port Marina for a huge array of fresh, local seafood, as well as Bundy musicians playing during the day and an abundance of activities for all ages.

Ocean Pacific Seafoods' Dominga Eke and Jhonrey Bajuyo spoke to the NewsMail today about what you can expect from them tomorrow.

You can take a stroll through their factory area, observing each station of fresh seafood from today's haul as they shuck oysters and scallops and fillet a variety of reef fish, all available to buy straight from the production line.

"There's going to be different sections in the place, so we're going to make a line down the middle,” Mr Bajuyo said.

"Say you want a fish filleted, we've got someone filleting all day, and we've got a person shucking oysters all day too.”

Ms Eke said there would be specials on delicious oysters and lemons as well as their home-made seafood sauces.

"And fresh prawns! Nice fresh prawns - there'll be specials on prawn and sauces all day,” she said.

"There's going to be displays of different reef fish.”

Breathe in the ocean air down in the marina while the Ocean Pacific team hold a presentation on their trawler about the catching process that gets your fishy favourites from the sea to your plate.

Mr Bajuyo gave the NewsMail a little teaser of what you'll see today by explaining their process for scallops.

"The girls will be there in one spot, shucking the scallop and then it goes into the meat process,” he said.

"So it goes through a belt and goes up, and a girl will be there, a girl on the belt sorting out all the scallops, grading it. Then it falls into a basket and the basket gets weighed.”

It'll be an early start for Ms Eke and Mr Bajuyo, with the team starting work at 4am to make sure everything is ready for a fantastic day.

They both said how excited they were for Oceanfest this year, estimating that it would be a huge turn-out of around 8000 people and that companies all the way from Brisbane were attending, which showed just how much the annual seafood event was growing.

"I'm excited about all the people coming in, because last year was really big too” Ms Eke said.

"It's a once in a year thing where we get to show off our products,” Mr Bajuyo said.

"I've been doing this for years. To work in a seafood factory is great, learning stuff about fish, there's so much to learn about,” he said.

You can catch Mr Bajuyo looking after the cooking process and being a friendly face if you need any help.

As you're buying your fresh prawns be sure to say hi to Ms Eke as she'll be on the register for the day.

"Best seafood in Bundaberg!” A happy customer exclaimed as he left the shop Friday afternoon.

The event will run from 10am-5pm at 15-17 Marina Drive on Saturday, August 25.