What would you do for Bundy with $11m?

SHOPPING LIST: Bundaberg Regional Council is looking into projects for the $11m it's received from the State Government.

INVESTIGATIONS have begun into what Bundaberg can do with millions of dollars in funding from the State Government.

As revealed by the NewsMail yesterday, funding of $11.19 million was allocated for Bundaberg Regional Council under a second round of the Queensland State Government Works for Queensland program.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the Department of Infrastructure Local Government and Planning confirmed the funding would be available over two years.

"(The) council is required to have its projects identified for approval by the department by July 28 with the funds to be spent by June 30, 2019,” Cr Dempsey said.

Acting Premier and Infrastructure Minister Jackie Trad said the funding came after the first round of Works for Queensland in February was embraced by councils across the state.+

Bundaberg scored $10.71 million under then, with 114 projects to be finalised by November this year.

RELATED: Bundy set to benefit from $20m state cash bonanza

"I am incredibly excited to announce another $20 million for the region, bringing our total Works for Queensland investment here to $39.5 million,” Ms Trad said.

Cr Dempsey said the Works for Queensland grants had enabled the council to deliver a multitude of projects that had a benefit for every division across the Bundaberg Region.

Council planning and infrastructure staff are now looking into projects for consideration.

WHAT DO YOU THINK THE MONEY SHOULD BE SPENT ON? Have your say below, on Facebook or email editorial@news-mail.com.au.