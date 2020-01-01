What will happen in 2020?

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 10: Gold medalist Kyle Chalmers of Australia poses during the medal ceremony for the Men's 100m Freestyle Final on Day 5 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium on August 10, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Can he do it again this year? (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

IT is that time of the year where we look into the crystal ball and predict what will happen with a new year.

Welcome to 2020, another big year in the world of sport.

Last year, I picked eight out 10 things that would happen in 2019, so the aim is to improve on that for this year.

So what will happen?

1. Australia has its best Olympics since 2008.

Australia won eight gold medals respectively in the 2012 and 2016 games in London and Rio and I’m confident that number will grow to at least double figures in 2020.

Australia should win more than three gold medals in the swimming than it did in 2016 and cycling will improve on the zero.

Then you have the world number one teams in hockey and Rugby Sevens.

There’s also the lottery of other teams that could go well including our softball team, and basketball teams and Australia has the best women’s tennis player in the world right now.

With the new sports also favouring Australians, particularly surfing, expect a large medal haul in 2020.

2. Australia to win both T20 World Cups.

Australia hosts not one but two T20 World Cups for the men and women.

And I expect both to be won by the Aussies.

The women will be the hot favourite for the event.

The men have a tougher challenge but consider this.

In T20 internationals in Australia, the Aussies are at 65 per cent and combined with their recent form against the world number one team in Pakistan, it sets it all up nicely for the team to finally break their drought in the tournament.

3. Adelaide to make the top eight in the AFL.

I’m going to be self indulgent for a second.

Everyone might be writing the Crows off for 2020, but do so at your own peril.

The Crows have eight winnable games in their first 10 matches and have the same number, eight, in the final 12.

The side still has 14 of the players that played in the 2017 grand final and the Crows also have a couple of youngsters ready to shine this year.

Here’s another statistic.

In the first year of a new Crows coach, out of the past four, all have made the finals in that season.

Adelaide thrives off being the underdogs, underestimate them at your peril.

4. North Queensland Cowboys the best Queensland team in the NRL.

I’m going to be short and sweet on this one.

The Cowboys will be the best team this year from the Queensland sides and should be inside the top eight.

The addition of Holmes makes them much better and their forward pack is one of the most intimidating in the competition.

Then there is the new stadium factor.

Look at what happened with Parramatta last year when it moved to Bankwest Stadium.

I expect the new stadium to have a similar impact to the Cowboys and guide them past the Broncos and the Titans.

5. Patriots to miss the Superbowl

If the New England Patriots win this year’s Superbowl, I’ll happily call them the best sporting team ever.

The Patriots have made the Superbowl in four of the past five years. But it won’t happen this year.

There are just too many obstacles for the Patriots to overcome, including the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens.

Then if the side makes it, it will have to beat either the Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers or Seattle.

Too much to handle I think.

6. Queensland Reds to make the Super Rugby finals.

It’s been six years since the side last made the finals and I’m confident the side will get there this year.

The side missed out by six points last year and had the same wins as 2018.

I expect improvement from last year and that will yield enough wins to make up the points. Brad Thorn is a talented coach and I like the look of what they’ve done in the off-season by making the club more attractive to those fans around the state with Reds to Region.

The players, after talking to Bundy’s Tate McDermott, look ready to take the next step as well.

7. Liverpool and Sydney FC to win English Premier League and A-League respectively.

Pretty simple here.

Liverpool will finally get their hands on the English Premier League and win their first Division 1 title since 1989/90.

It has to happen with the points lead the side has.

On the local front, Sydney FC is the kings of winning championships recently and with the way the side has started this season, it looks likely to happen again.

No other side has really matched them for consistency so far.

8. Shane van Gisbergen, Lewis Hamilton and Marc Marquez to win Supercars, F1 and Moto GP title.

I’ll start with the bottom two, Marc Marquez is the best rider in Moto GP and still has the best bike in the field with his Honda.

He is almost a lock to win this year’s title and I can’t see anyone else getting close.

I just hope Australia’s Jack Miller can deliver another stronger year and gets a better bike to challenge in a year or two.

Lewis Hamilton is in the same boat, he is the best driver with the best car in Formula 1.

He will match Michael Schumacher’s record and win his seventh world title like him.

Where he and others end up for 2021 will be the bigger story as many have their contracts up.

Closer to home, the changes to the Supercar during the off-season will edge Holden closer to the Ford Mustang, which will allow Shane van Gisbergen to have a major crack at the title.

Scott McLaughlin will be there abouts again but I feel this year the pressure will get to him.

His future in the sport is up in the air, the Bathurst 1000 win controversy is still there and other drivers are hungrier than before to get past him because of what happened.

That will contribute in him not having it his way, which I feel is the opportunity for others to win.

9. Ash Barty to not win the Australian Open.

I hope I’m wrong on this one but the Barty Party will end earlier than the last Saturday in January.

Barty is the best player in the world right now but I feel the pressure of the home tournament and everything that comes with being an Aussie at the Open will impact on her.

There are also a couple of other players that look prime to do well in Australia this month.

10. New winner of the European Championships.

Portugal in 2016 became a first time winner of the tournament that is one of the toughest to win in world football.

So why not have another team that wins it for the first time. The three that comes to mind is England, who is currently fourth in the world and Croatia who made the last FIFA World Cup final in Russia.

Then there is Belgium who is the number one country in the world and other countries like Denmark, Switzerland, Sweden and Poland in the top 20 in the world in FIFA rankings who are all a chance.