What will be the tipping point for the coral at Bargara?

WHAT lies below the water matters just as much as the environment above and that's why Bundaberg Aqua Scuba owner Julian Negri is calling for more protection before it's too late.

Mr Negri and his colleges discovered more bleached coral off shore at Bargara and said now is the time to act.

He believes there is not enough concern for the Southern Great Barrier Reef, the area which is on our doorstep.

With the warmer than average Summer the coastline of Bargara has experienced some coral bleaching with The NewsMail first spotting bleached coral at the end of January.

"So far it seems that the bleaching in our region has not been severe enough to cause widespread mortality of the corals,” Mr Negri said.

"However it is a fine line between the corals being able to recover and the point where they become too damaged and die.

"This tipping point may only be due to the coastal waters being above average temperatures for a short time.”

Bleached coral at Barolin Rocks. James Welch

The experienced diver said it could be only a matter of a few days of higher than average temperatures to be enough to over stress the corals to cause a complete bleaching from which they cannot recover.

"Unfortunately the occurrence of severe coral bleaching events is becoming more common on the Great Barrier Reef and Queensland's coastal fringing reefs and we are at serious risk of permanently losing much of our coral reefs,” he said.

Five photos of coral from the waters off Bargara. Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority said the top three photographs depict pale colonies of soft coral, indicating mild bleaching. The bottom two photographs are of two different species of hard coral, and only the bottom one is clearly bleached. It's too difficult to determine if the colony in photograph four is pale from bleaching or just a light-coloured coral. Emma Reid

The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority spokesperson said reports of coral bleaching had increased over the summer following 12 months of sustained above-average temperatures.

"Current daily sea surface temperature anomalies range from 0.9-2C higher than long-term monthly averages within the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park,” they said.

James Welch discovered bleached coral at Barolin Rocks off shore of Bargara. James Welch

They confirmed four of the photos captured were of bleached corals and at least three different species of coral.

Mr Negri wants the government to step in now before it's too late.

He said the coral reefs that grew off the coast between Burnett Heads and Elliot Heads did not support thousands of tourism jobs in the way the Great Barrier Reef does but it was still an irreplaceable attraction for the region.

"Thousands of tourist visitors snorkel or Scuba dive on these reefs every year and recommend our region to others as a great place to come to,” he said.

"If we were to lose this wonderful natural attraction it would not only be a huge environmental loss but also a huge economic loss for Bundaberg.

The problem is there is no quick fix for this, the diminishing health of the worlds coral reefs has been consistent with the gradual rise in the average temperature of the planet.

The GBRMPA spokesperson said the latest coral bleaching strengthens the urgency of the world acting to implement the Paris Agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions so average temperature increase remains well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and preferably below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

They rely on reports from partners about its health, and anyone out on the water can provide us with information through our Eye on the Reef monitoring program at http://bit.ly/2l26hi7