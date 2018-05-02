What we'd tell ourselves as teenagers if we could

Don't care what other kids at school think of you, 'cause when you leave you will most likely never see them again.

Lydia Frisch

Don't start smoking, you idiot.

Justin Halstead

Don't let anyone tell you that you can't achieve your dream. Anything is possible. Just be prepared to work hard to get there.

Tanya Nielsen

Listen to your parents!

Bianca McGuigan

Stop caring what everyone thinks. Those who mind don't matter and those who matter don't mind.

Isabella Stokes

Don't be so hard on yourself. School is a stepping stone, a passion for something is where your dreams can become reality. If you love what you do, it's no longer just a job.

Ruth Damiani

Growing up is a trap!

Luke King

1. Life is hard but it's harder when you're stupid. 2. Be yourself even if you have to stand alone.

Abbra Dee Sauer

Don't get in so much debt! It haunts you for life.

Aimee Boyd

Always question authority!

Serena Curnock

That thing you thought you would never need to learn in school - you will need it a lot - pay attention.

Molly Veronica Ormonde

Read Rich Dad Poor Dad... learn about the evolved economy.

Selina Williamson

Travel... Far and wide.

Helen Amos

Realise when you leave school when you get a job you won't start at the top and you can't have every thing right now. You will have to work and save.

Ian Stronach

Don't make rash decisions that you will live to regret.

Patti Holden

Wait.

Daphne Longford Banks

Don't get married at 16.

Kaylene Stone

Study hard and get a trade. It is something to fall back to in the future.

Wanda Glass

Don't waste your time on people that truly don't matter. Focus more on loving yourself and your body. Your older self will thank you for it... promise xx.

Jodie Hiscock

Believe in yourself! Your parents only know what they have learned. Never stop learning. There is an amazing world of really good souls who want the best for you... have a need and want to be one of them!

Selina Williamson

Don't smoke. It's not cool when it ruins your health and leaves you broke.

Charlotte Scheiwe

Love yourself.

Faye McGarry

You are not alone. Don't ever forget that!

Cheryl Smith

Study hard and don't get distracted with teenage angst. When you leave, high school politics are worthless to a good life.

Louise Lemon

People in your teenage years are very, very, very temporary.

Ashleigh Dunn

Don't worry about the cool kids, life will sort them out.

Frank Livingstone

Don't allow anyone to bully you! Stand up for yourself. Be strong enough to stop it! And have faith it will get better! it may feel like the world is ending, but it won't and it doesn't. A bully is showing their weakness not yours Xx.

Erin Larsen

Life is not a race. Buy property, not cars and bikes.

Garry Paterson

Dream big.

Patricia Brown

Believe in yourself. Follow your dreams and don't settle for less or second best. You deserve better.

Kayleen Connole

1. Don't always believe what people tell you. 2. Not everybody is your friend. 3. Always tell the truth, even if it hurts the person you like/love.

Kris Nelson

Take more interest in your political surrounds and make your vote count for your futures.

Stephen Beiger

Go with your gut feeling and don't be a follower be a leader in the right direction.

Donna Gutzke

Eat right, exercise and don't get a flat top haircut and bleach the top part.

Drew Weiss

Respect.

Eric Drabwell

Just keep doin' what you're doin'. You're awesome.

Matthew Fulcher

Question everything.

Lainey Ferrari

Listen to your Dad. He's right, he loves you and he'll be gone forever soon so make the most of your time together.

Paul Black

Life has good consequences and bad consequences as one will always answer to someone in some way or form. Just make certain that you always weigh up the consequences.

Moni Edwards

Enjoy your teenage years they go way too quick.

Lana Wallace

Do your school work, that's what important not boyfriends and girlfriends.

Nicole Bullock

Be bold, be brave, be confident.

Donna Keech

Don't be so quick to rush out and get a boyfriend. Finish school and enjoy your freedom. Never ever smoke, it's so hard to quit which I have for nearly two years. Don't settle for the first bloke who says he loves you, he really doesn't. I don't regret my kids, I love them to death, I just regret the decisions that I made. I wish I had waited.

Kerrie Murphy

Listen to reason and believe in yourself. Don't give in to peer pressure if you don't feel 100% about doing something.

Brenda Harris