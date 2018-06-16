WHAT WE HAVE: Bundaberg tourism is calling

SERVED UP ON A PLATTER: Bundy Food Tours' Suzie Clarke offers a true paddock-to-plate experience for visitors to Bundaberg.

WITH 150 tourists to explore the region today as they step off the Silver Sea cruise ship, the NewsMail looks at some of the best sight seeing spots we have to offer.

From food and beverages to wildlife and history seeking, there are exciting ventures hidden all around Bundy.

1. Rum Distillery

WHEN in the Rum City there is no better place to visit than the birthplace of the world-famous Bundaberg Rum.

With a visit to the distillery, you'll be able to peak into the world of rum distilling with a behind-the-scenes tour of the factory, earlier this year Prince Charles graced the distillery.

2. Mon Repos turtles

THOUSANDS of tourists visit Mon Repos each year to see turtles laying their eggs and babies hatch is an amazing experience for young, old, visitors and locals.

The turtle season runs from November to March.

3. Hinkler Hall of Aviation

THE Hinkler Hall of Aviation is dedicated to "Bundaberg's favourite son”, pioneering aviator Bert Hinkler. Tours run daily.

4. Bundaberg

Botanic Gardens

BUNDABERG'S Botanic Gardens are a stunning reprieve from the daily grind, just a couple of minutes out of town.

Wondering around Fairymead House and the newly developed Nanning Gardens is a wonderful way to spend the afternoon.

5. Bundaberg Regional

Art Gallery

THE Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery is a bright and vibrant centre featuring big-city quality exhibitions and activities for locals.

6. Lady Musgrave Experience

IT'S whale time and what better way to see them the side of The Lady Musgrave Experience. The cruise offers day tours to Lady Musgrave Island.

7. Hummock lookout

IT'S no London Eye but the view from Hummock Lookout offers the best scenic views of Bundaberg. The summit of the extinct volcano holds both a memorial to Bert Hinkler and the heritage-listed Sir Anthony's Rest.

8. RiverFeast

GIVING a distinctly big city but chilled vibe to Bundy on Friday nights, this awesome market and bar offers you the chance to eat out overlooking the river and catch up with friends.

9. Bundy Food Tours

BUNDABERG is famed for its rich produce and Bundy Tours offers the best opportunity for tourists to dig in. The tours visits farms to meet local food producers, offering a true paddock-to-plate experience.

10. Beaches

AWhether it's Bargara, Woodgate or Elliott Heads, the region's beaches are beautiful, clean and many have great facilities for barbecues.

11. See Tobruk

VIEW ex-HMAS Tobruk at the port before she is scuttled in Wide Bay waters next week to become a world dive site.

12. The Bundaberg Barrel

STEP inside The Bundaberg Barrel's giant barrel and find out about Bundaberg Brewed Drinks and their world famous Bundaberg Ginger Beer.