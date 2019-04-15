What we can do to help our homeless teens

IN THE RIGHT HEADSPACE: The big race is on Wednesday, April 17 April from 2pm and it's all in the name of Youth Homelessness.

IT'S nearly time to jump on the couch and get surfing in the big race in name of youth homelessness.

The Bundaberg Housing and Homelessness Forum invites all of community to go down to Daph Geddes Park at the old netball courts over east to cheer on Bundy's Best Couch Surfers.

Event co-ordinator Cristel Simmonds from Headspace Bundaberg, said the event was a unique way to have some fun while highlighting a topic we all need to be more aware of.

"Homelessness is happening, and we can all play a part in supporting the cause,” Mrs Simmonds said.

"Awareness is key to understanding why young people are homeless and what supports are available should you, or someone you know, need to seek help.

"According to Mission Australia, couch surfing is often the first and most common way young people experience homelessness.

"They are moving around from house to house, where they can get accommodation at friends', or with an alternate family member for a week or two, they may return home for short periods, but they feel unsafe so they don't often stay there.”

She said homelessness was not just homelessness, it can be overcrowding, poor conditions, and moving around, for some young people it can be very difficult to find a home that is safe, secure and suitable.

Wednesday is National Youth Homelessness Matters Day 2019.

The most recent census shows nearly 60 per cent of people experiencing homelessness in Australia are aged 34 years and under.

Bundaberg's Couch Surfing event on Wednesday at 2pm, is being hosted by the Bundaberg Housing and Homelessness Forum, a collaboration of government and not-for-profit services all working towards helping people at a local level

For more information about the Couch Surfing event as a stallholder or by registering as a race team email hsbyec@unitedsynergies.com.au or phone 41523931.