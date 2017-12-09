Menu
What was this driver thinking?

Truck spotted in Bundaberg with some unusual cargo.
Jim Alouat
A DRIVER had to do a double-take as he was driving through North Bundaberg today as he spotted something unusual in the back of a small truck.

In front of him, perched on the back of a small truck was a maroon Ford sedan in what is a perfect example of an unsecured load.

 

Truck spotted in Bundaberg with some unusual cargo.
The man who snapped the photo said the truck would only need to roll back when the driver took off and the car could crush someone.

"I'm gobsmacked that someone can actually do that and put lives on the road at risk," he said.

The driver of the truck then parked at Northway Plaza car park.

