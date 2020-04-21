What Virgin collapse means for Alliance flights in Bundy

STILL FLYING: Passengers disembark from the first Alliance flight into Bundaberg, in July 2017.

STILL FLYING: Passengers disembark from the first Alliance flight into Bundaberg, in July 2017.

ALLIANCE Airlines has confirmed its commitment to Bundaberg following the collapse of Virgin Airlines.

Alliance operates the route via a ‘wet lease’ with Virgin.

That means Virgin pays Alliance to provide aircraft, crew and maintenance for the route.

Alliance Airlines CEO Lee Schofield yesterday said the company was determined to keep flying between Bundy and Brisbane.

Our Bundaberg services are unaffected and will be continuing,” Mr Schofield said.

“Access to air services are essential for regional communities and Alliance is determined to continue our flights despite understandably low demand,” he said.

Alliance will continue to operate six Bundaberg flights a week. The flights will also stop at Gladstone.

STILL FLYING: An Alliance Airways jet in the skies above Bundy.

Virgin went into voluntary administration this morning after it failed to secure funding from state and federal governments.

It has accumulated $5 billion in debt since the coronavirus crisis began.

Australia’s second biggest airline was crippled by the COVID-19 lockdown, standing down 8000 of its 10,000 staff and only flying one flight a day between Sydney and Melbourne.

The Federal Government last week agreed to underwrite several Virgin routes so that essential workers and freight can be moved around the country.

>>> REGIONAL CENTRES’ PLEA AS AIRLINE COLLAPSES

Qantas also had a host of routes underwritten, but not its Bundaberg flights, operated by Qantaslink. Qantas is taking bookings for Bundy flights from June onwards, when aviation is scheduled to return to normal.

Virgin operated a Bundaberg-Brisbane flight until July 2017, when it closed its turboprop routes and began its wet lease with Alliance.

The NewsMail contacted Virgin for comment but a response has not yet been received.