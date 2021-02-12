What the Victorian lockdown means for NSW

Anyone who visited Melbourne Terminal 7 and 8 must also get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result.

Anyone who has recently arrived in NSW from Victoria will have to comply with "circuit breaker" lockdown, as Premier Gladys Berejiklian has vowed to keep the border open.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard is today signing a directive that all Victorian arrivals since January 29 follow the five-day lockdown while in NSW.

The stay-at-home rules mean all Victorian arrivals can only leave their residence for essential work, shopping for essential items, exercise, to receive medical care and caregiving.

While the NSW border remains open, the NSW government is strongly advising against non-essential travel to Victoria.

The government has also asked people subject to the lockdown in Victoria not to travel to NSW unless they are permitted to.

Vehicles being stopped on the Hume Freeway at the check point on the Victorian side of the border near Wodonga. Picture: Simon Dallinger

People arriving in NSW from Melbourne by road will also now have to fill out a border declaration form, which previously only applied to air and train arrivals.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said her thoughts were with Victorians finding themselves in yet another lockdown.

"We wish the people of Victoria well during this difficult time," Ms Berejiklian said.

"NSW acted immediately to screen returning travellers from Victoria as soon as the information was provided to us.

"The border between NSW and Victoria will remain open. SW Health continues to monitor the situation closely."

Both Victoria and NSW have had their previous AAA credit ratings downgraded by S&P Global Ratings in the face of mounting debts and cloudy fiscal outlooks. Picutre: NCA Newswire

Earlier today NSW Health issued a public health alert asking everyone who visited Melbourne Airport's Jetstar Terminal 4 between 4.45am and 2pm on February 9 to isolate for two weeks and get tested immediately.

Any household contacts should also isolate immediately and remain in isolation until the person who visited the terminal returns a negative result.

NSW Health has begun the enormous task of contacting more that 7,000 people who visited these exposure sites before entering NSW.

"If you have been to any of these locations at the times listed you are at risk of COVID‑19 so please follow the health advice provided," a NSW Health spokeswoman said.