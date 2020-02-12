What tropical cyclone Eusi will mean for Bundaberg

The water flows through recently burnt out country near Mt Maria.

THE wet weather hovering over Bundaberg looks set to stay for a few days yet, with showers forecast through to next Tuesday.

Weather bureau meteorologist Kimba Wong said the heavier rainfalls and storms were likely to be in the area for the rest of today and into tomorrow, with conditions looking to ease as we head into the weekend.

“In terms of showers and storms there will certainly be some around for a couple of days,” Ms Wong said.

She said the Moorlands area had been receiving the most rain across the region, receiving 74mm since 9am today, and 21mm for the same time yesterday, but Bundaberg itself has only received 2.8mm so far today.

While tropical cyclone Eusi is tracking towards Australia from its current position off the coast of New Caledonia, Ms Wong said it was too far away from Bundaberg for any excess wind or rain to make a showing here.

“It’s currently Category 2 and just heading off to the south, southwest over the next couple of days,” she said.

“It’s too far away to really see much of that wind action.”

And while TC Eusi might be pushing some impressive swell along the east coast, Bundaberg should remain fairly protected by Fraser Island, though Ms Wong said anybody heading to Fraser over the next few days should be wary of the waves on the island’s east coast.

Heading into the weekend, temperatures are forecast to be above both the average maximum and minimum temperatures for February, with a maximum of 33 degrees for Saturday and Sunday.

The rainfall and predicted chance of rain and cloudy weather means it won’t be a dry heat either.

“It’s still going to be quite humid,” Ms Wong said.

“There’s a relatively humid air mass just lingering on the coastline.”