Tanya Jenness shared this image with the NewsMail as crews battled fires at Gregory yesterday.
News

What today's weather will mean for fires in the region

Crystal Jones
by
17th Dec 2019 7:40 AM

WITH firefighters battling blazes all around Bundaberg, what does today's weather outlook hold in store?

The good news, according to meteorologist Lauren Pattie, is that temps will stay relatively moderate with tops in the low 30s nearer the coast and mid-30s further inland. 

Photos show the Gregory blaze yesterday.
Winds are not expected to be "particularly strong".

They're predicted to hit a maximum speed of 35.2 km/h at 4pm today. 

Winds will be swirling east/south easterly from the coast, with a more easterly direction inland. 

The bad news, however, is that the fires burning in the region are already hot.

"Because they're already burning and they are still hot it's still a concern," Ms Pattie said. 

"There's a fair bit of smoke around."

It was an anxious night for many locals, with the night sky burning red as crews battled blazes around the outskirts of the city. 

