AGROTREND: Rotarians Grant Harrison, Chris Palmer, Frank Hayes and Agrotrend event manager Ainsley Gatley are busy setting up this year's event. Mike Knott BUN080519AGRO1
What to expect: Gates set to open for Agrotrend 2019

Geordi Offord
9th May 2019 5:00 AM
PREPARATIONS for this year's annual Agrotrend are in full swing with set up underway.

The farming and lifestyle expo kicks off tomorrow and wraps up on Saturday with the spectacular Rotary Rodeo.

This year the event will feature the Rum City Vintage Machinery Club rally which will feature a parade of old style tractors and machinery.

The event will also feature a woodchop competition and chainsaw sculpting demonstrations from renowned Australian artist Keith Gall.

Agrotrend event manager Ainsley Gatley said she was confident crowd numbers would increase again as they had in previous years.

"Past exhibits have showcased the latest innovations for sugar, horticulture, irrigation and water supply, machinery, motor vehicles and trucks, livestock and animal husbandry, agricultural supplies and packaging and transportation,” she said.

"The event has grown to include a lifestyle component including caravans, camper trailers, camping, craft stalls and entertainment for the whole family.”

Agrotrend will be held at the Bundaberg Recreational Precinct from 9am Friday and Saturday.

Admission is $10 for adults, a gold coin donation for pensioners (or carers) with card and under 15s.

Entry for children under 5 is free.

Geordi Offord

