What to expect from the weather this week

Bundaberg can expect to see temperatures reach up to 31 degrees for the first week of February.

It’s been a dryer than usual month in January for Bundaberg with the Rum City receiving not even half of the average rainfall for the first month of the year.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Bundy typically receives an average 171.9mm of rain.

But even with the La Nina, not much was recorded in the gauge.

“In January this year Bundy received 41.8mm of rain for the month,” said Meteorologist Rosa Hoff.

“We haven’t seen the weather systems that places in other part of the state have.

“Based on statistics it is common to see some areas dryer than average and others to be wetter than average.”

Heading into February, Bundaberg usually sees about 153.3mm of rain.

The first week of February, Bundaberg will see average temperatures with maximums expected to reach up to 31 degrees.

“As the month goes on we will see the active La Nina scale back a bit,” Ms Hoff said.

“The chance of showers will be picking up on Monday but our best chance will be on Tuesday.

“This is thanks to a trough hanging around southeast Queensland with Bundy on the northern fringe of that, and hopefully a few showers will come from that.”

Bundaberg can also expect to see winds reach between 15 and 20km/h.

