What to expect from the weather around the region this week

Rain and storms are forecast for today and tomorrow with temperatures expected to climb on the weekend.

AFTER a warm few days, conditions are expected to cool slightly with rain and storms due tonight and tomorrow morning.

But don’t get too comfortable, things are expected to heat up again over the weekend – particularly inland.

Meteorologist from the Bureau of Meteorology Peter Markworth said the storms and rain were thanks to plenty of moisture and heat in the air.

“We’ve got a few active days on the way,” he said.

“Bundaberg could see some showers and storms tonight and tomorrow with falls between 1 – 6mm.

“We’re looking at winds between 20 and 30km/h with those dropping off a bit during the night.”

He said places further inland would see most of the storm activity.

After tomorrow things are expected to clear with temperatures on the rise.

Mr Markworth said sea breezes would cool things down significantly for Bundaberg with temperature expected to reach the low 30s.

But areas inland will see much higher temperatures.

“Areas like Gayndah will reach the high 30s by Sunday and then up to 40 degrees on Monday,” he said.

“For Bundaberg it won’t be too hot, the sea breezes will cool things down significantly keeping temperatures in the low 30s.”

