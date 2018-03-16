What to expect at the beach this weekend

NOT SO SWELL: Surfers flocked to Nielson Park Beach on Wednesday morning to make the most of the disappointingly small swell generated by ex-cyclone Linda.

WELL it looks like we are set for an amazing weekend of beach weather headed our way through today and across the weekend, with the seas settling right down overnight and they will only get gentler over the coming days.

We are also expecting only light to moderate winds across the weekend, with mostly sunny skies (although Sunday may bring the chance of a scattered shower) and mild temperatures.

Winds today will be from the S/SE to E/SE at around 10-15 knots before easing back to only 10 knots by late this afternoon, before tomorrow delivers pretty much the same conditions.

Sunday will then see the winds coming more from the E/SE but only at around 10 knots.

Swimming

Swimming conditions are looking really good over the coming days, especially now that the wave heights have dropped and the seas have become mostly calm.

However, despite the gentle ocean conditions, we still have reasonable tide heights, so there will be lots of water movement and tidal current during the run-out stage of the tide, so please be careful on the beaches and more so around the creek and river mouths.

The best time for swimmers to hit the beach this weekend will be through the mornings - any time from early morning through until late morning - to coincide with the high tide times and the lighter winds.

All beaches will be good for swimmers, although Moore Park Beach, Agnes Water and Nielson Park will be slightly better - particularly through the afternoons.

If you are swimming, please ensure to check with the Lifesavers or Lifeguards, read any safety signage or messages, and most importantly please remember to swim only at patrolled beaches, during patrol times and always between the red and yellow flags - remember, if we can't see you, we can't save you.

Beach patrols

Today and weekdays: 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach and Agnes Water only

Tomorrow: 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach and Agnes Water; 1pm-5pm at Elliott Heads and Moore Park

Sunday: 9am-5pm at Elliott Heads, Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach, Moore Park and Agnes Water.

Surfing

Local surfers have been out and about over the past few days enjoying plenty of really good conditions on our local beaches, with some particularly epic waves being found over the past two days.

However, all good things must come to an end, and this swell has dropped very quickly and will continue to do so during today, bringing us only very small, but clean, conditions across this weekend.

The best option is going to be to hit the beach early this morning for the last remnants of cyclone swell and then try your luck in the mornings across the weekend in the hope of finding small, clean waves.

Check out Agnes Water, Nielson Park, Moore Park and Mon Repos for the best chances of success. Good luck.

Events

Good luck to our local surf lifesavers that are competing today and across the weekend at the 2018 Queensland Surf Lifesaving Championships on the Sunshine Coast.